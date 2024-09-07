Shrinking’s Brett Goldstein Teases How His Season 2 Character Compares To Ted Lasso’s Roy Kent

Other than the fact that Ted Lasso and Shrinking both star actors named Jason and the heartfelt comedies are considered two of Apple TV+’s best shows , they don't have much in common. However, they actually share talent behind the scenes, as Bill Lawrence is the showrunner for both, and Brett Goldstein writes for and performs in them. However, the Roy Kent actor wasn’t always part of the Shrinking cast , that’s a new development for Season 2.

Now, he’s opening up about getting back on screen and how this new guy he’s playing differs from his iconic Ted Lasso player-turned-coach.

The role Brett Goldstein plays in Season 2 of Shrinking is still unknown. However, we do know, thanks to Bill Lawrence, that it’s not a cameo or a quick part. He will make an impact on the story in a way people won’t expect, the showrunner told EW . In the same story, the Ted Lasso actor opened up about his new character…kind of, and he compared him to Roy Kent, saying:

It is incredibly different. There is almost no crossover except the eyebrows. He might look vaguely similar, but these are very, very, very different characters.

So, this unknown character likely won’t be as grumbly as Roy, that's my guess. And I’d bet he’s definitely not a soccer coach. Outside of that, I’m not sure what to expect, and the mystery makes me so excited. I adore Ted Lasso and I’ve seen Goldstein do stand-up in person. So, seeing a new side of him as a performer makes me even more ecstatic for Shrinking’s premiere on the 2024 TV schedule .

On top of the character generally being nothing like Roy, the story behind how Goldstein landed the part is different too. Famously, it’s known that the actor was a writer on Ted Lasso first, and after working in the writers’ room, he put himself up for the role of the grumpy and caring player. He wasn’t asked to audition, he simply reached out with a tape.

However, on Shrinking, that’s not what happened, he was told he’d be a good fit for the part, and he explained what that conversation was like:

With Roy Kent, I had the strong feeling I should be playing it. And with this one, Jason had the strong feeling I should be playing it. He was like, ‘Why isn't Brett doing this? Brett's perfect for this.’ And we were like, ‘Oh.’ And I thought, ‘If Jason Segel says to do something, you should do it.’

I can’t argue with that! However, I’ve always thought that Goldstein should be a part of this cast since he is also the show’s co-creator, executive producer and writer. However, during Season 1, he was working on Shrinking and Ted Lasso simultaneously, so I got why he wasn’t in it.

