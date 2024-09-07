Shrinking’s Brett Goldstein Teases How His Season 2 Character Compares To Ted Lasso’s Roy Kent
He's here, he's there, he's every *bleeping* where.
Other than the fact that Ted Lasso and Shrinking both star actors named Jason and the heartfelt comedies are considered two of Apple TV+’s best shows, they don't have much in common. However, they actually share talent behind the scenes, as Bill Lawrence is the showrunner for both, and Brett Goldstein writes for and performs in them. However, the Roy Kent actor wasn’t always part of the Shrinking cast, that’s a new development for Season 2.
Now, he’s opening up about getting back on screen and how this new guy he’s playing differs from his iconic Ted Lasso player-turned-coach.
The role Brett Goldstein plays in Season 2 of Shrinking is still unknown. However, we do know, thanks to Bill Lawrence, that it’s not a cameo or a quick part. He will make an impact on the story in a way people won’t expect, the showrunner told EW. In the same story, the Ted Lasso actor opened up about his new character…kind of, and he compared him to Roy Kent, saying:
So, this unknown character likely won’t be as grumbly as Roy, that's my guess. And I’d bet he’s definitely not a soccer coach. Outside of that, I’m not sure what to expect, and the mystery makes me so excited. I adore Ted Lasso and I’ve seen Goldstein do stand-up in person. So, seeing a new side of him as a performer makes me even more ecstatic for Shrinking’s premiere on the 2024 TV schedule.
On top of the character generally being nothing like Roy, the story behind how Goldstein landed the part is different too. Famously, it’s known that the actor was a writer on Ted Lasso first, and after working in the writers’ room, he put himself up for the role of the grumpy and caring player. He wasn’t asked to audition, he simply reached out with a tape.
However, on Shrinking, that’s not what happened, he was told he’d be a good fit for the part, and he explained what that conversation was like:
I can’t argue with that! However, I’ve always thought that Goldstein should be a part of this cast since he is also the show’s co-creator, executive producer and writer. However, during Season 1, he was working on Shrinking and Ted Lasso simultaneously, so I got why he wasn’t in it.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
However, now, it’s his time to shine on-screen in Shrinking and show off a different side of himself as an actor. To see how his mystery character differs from Roy Kent, you can catch Shrinking’s Season 2 premiere with an Apple TV+ subscription on Wednesday, October 16.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.