Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Is Joining The Cast Of Shrinking, And The Latest Announcement About His Role Is Exciting And Surprising

Brett Goldstein is a busy bee. Along with writing, acting and winning Emmys for Ted Lasso, he works on Shrinking behind the scenes as a co-creator, writer and executive producer, making him a prominent figure for two of Apple TV+’s best shows . Now, he’ll be stepping in front of the camera again for Season 2 of Shrinking , and his fellow co-creator Bill Lawrence’s update about his character is both surprising and exciting!

As the premiere of Shrinking’s sophomore season approaches on the 2024 TV schedule , and Bill Lawrence’s other series, Bad Monkey, premieres, he sat down with Variety to talk about both of his upcoming Apple TV+ shows . Notably, the showrunner dropped a tiny but mighty bomb about Brett Goldstein’s character in the Jason Segel-led show about therapy, saying:

I will say it is not quick. You will know from the very first episode who he is. We’re not doing any spoilers, but it’s pretty cool.

Now, when I learned that Brett Goldstein would be joining Shrinking , I thought it would be for a relatively small role. He’s a very busy guy. A few years ago he was simultaneously working on Ted Lasso and Shrinking , and he’s a stand-up comedian and podcast host too. Plus, I haven’t even mentioned the movies he’s working on. So, I didn’t think his role in his second collaboration with Bill Lawrence would be much more than a fun (possibly recurring) guest role. However, the showrunner’s comments make me think he’s going to play a pretty big character in the show.

I’ve been stoked about the Emmy-winner joining the cast of his comedy since Season 1 aired. However, this update from his co-creator ups my excitement exponentially.

Now it’s time to question what role he’ll play, and there are lots of ways it could go.

While there’s no solid evidence about who Goldstein will play in Shrinking, I do have a few guesses.

Considering Shrinking Season 1 ended with Jimmy’s (Jason Segel) client Grace (Heidi Gardner) pushing her partner off a cliff, I imagine legal issues will be a big part of Season 2. So, maybe Goldstein could come in to play a lawyer.

However, it’s also possible that he could play another therapist at Paul’s (Harrison Ford) practice. Maybe, he’ll be a teacher at Jimmy’s daughter’s school. Who knows, maybe he’ll show up as someone from Gabby’s (Jessica Williams) past.

The options are endless, and I’m positive that no matter the direction they take, Brett Goldstein will kill it in this role! Not only is he an award-winning actor who thrived on Bill Lawrence’s other Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso, but he’s also one of the masterminds behind Shrinking, meaning he has been instrumental in its success and the construction of his character.