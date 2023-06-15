Brett Goldstein Gave The Most Brett Goldstein Answer About How He Balanced Ted Lasso And Shrinking At The Same Time

Brett Goldstein is a man of many talents. Not only did he play one of the most prominent characters on AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso, but he was also a writer on the show. In addition, while working on the hit comedy, he co-created, co-wrote and executive-produced the Jason Segel-led series Shrinking, which also garnered critical acclaim. He clearly had a lot on his plate, and when asked how he was able to balance being a creative force on both shows at the same time, the Emmy winner gave a hilariously candid answer.

The 42-year-old recently sat down with The White Lotus's Theo James for a discussion about acting as a part of the Actors on Actors series for Variety. Both actors made splashes by starring in critically lauded series that rose to popularity during the pandemic. Goldstein is unique in that he has creative responsibilities in different areas across two hit streaming series. When James asked him how he was able to balance the workload, he gave a very Brett Goldstein answer as he said:

Someone asked me, ‘What’s your secret?’ The secret’s I’m fucking insane. The secret is my brain has to be that busy, otherwise I go nuts! I would do Ted Lasso in the day, and then at night I’d be on Zoom with Shrinking and watching rushes or in the writers’ room on Zoom.

I don’t understand how he was able to handle all that. However, this hilariously honest answer gives an insight into how the multihyphenate’s brain works, and how he was able to work on Season 3 of Ted Lasso and Shrinking's freshman season at the same time.

He must’ve been passionate about both projects, as working on them had to have been extremely intense. Ted Lasso had already been a hit once Shrinking came along, and while it may have been a lot to balance, it was certainly worth it, as he has said he took a lot from Ted Lasso and brought it to Shrinking. The show is hilarious and heartfelt, featuring incredible performances from not only Jason Segel but also Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams. Goldstein must’ve realized early how truly special both projects were, and he did everything he could to make them both happen.

As for the F-Bomb filled answer, this is wonderfully Brett Goldstein. The Roy Kent actor seems to take a lot of his Ted Lasso character from himself, who is also known for his crass language. He tends to answer most questions about his work with colorful word choices, and both of his Emmy speeches had their audio cut for the broadcast because of the language. And fans wouldn't want it any other way. It is perfectly on brand, and I’m glad he never censors himself, and lets his true feelings shine through.

Shrinking was renewed for Season 2, so Goldstein still has a lot of work on his hands. The creators of Ted Lasso have been indecisive when asked if the show has run its course, so it’s uncertain if the Roy Kent actor and co. will be returning to the popular soccer show. If it does return, he may be doing double duty again as both series might be in production at the same time. If Ted Lasso is officially over, he may be getting a much-deserved break, and he will be able to solely focus on making Season 2 of Shrinking the best it can possibly be.

Fans can check out both of Brett Goldstein’s shows, Ted Lasso and Shrinking, now with an AppleTV+ subscription. For more information on other streaming series coming to the small screen later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 TV premiere schedule.