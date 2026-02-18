Thank Goodness, The Olympic Condoms Have Been Restocked As Officials Declare ‘Higher-Than-Anticipated Demand’
The real tea on the most important story to come out of Milan Cortina.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Inexplicably, condoms have been at the forefront of the discourse surrounding the 2026 Winter Olympics hosted in Milan and Cortina. It’s not the first time condoms have come up at the Olympics, of course; the 1988 Seoul Olympics brought the technology to the forefront to raise awareness about STDs in the middle of the AIDs crisis. That year, 8,500 condoms were handed out. Nearly 40 years later, the Olympics actually ran out of condoms pretty early during its run.
It’s not exactly the cutest story to come out of the 2026 Olympics – which definitely has to go to the adorable Grandpa supporting in knitwear. However, in case you’ve been waiting on the edge of your seat to see what happened next, there are no images of hedonistic young folk abandoning all safety practices in the Olympics Village. Officials have managed to restock them (and news has run around about where the condoms are going, anyway.) Olympic officials acted as if the loss of condoms was simply a blip in the plans, noting supplies were “temporarily depleted due to higher-than-anticipated demand.”
Those same officials told The Athletic they will absolutely not be making the same mistake again, and that the condoms will continue to be doled out until the end of the games moving forward.
Now, we should be able to get back to the 2026 TV schedule with fewer viral interruptions. But how did we get here, anyway?
Paris, Milan Cortina And The Condoms By The Numbers
When Paris hosted the Olympics just two years ago, the city reportedly had 300,000 condoms set aside for the folks spending an inordinate amount of time in the Olympic Village. That’s a far cry from the 8,500 distributed in the '80s, and also a far cry from the number Italy apparently had available for participants, which allegedly was only 10,000 condoms at the start. This year, a local Italian paper La Stampa (via The Guardian) featured an athlete lamenting the supplies were gone in less than three days.
Now, it’s worth pointing out there was a significantly larger number of athletes participating in the summer games two years ago. The numbers in Italy are around 3,000, whereas the Paris Olympic Village had to feed and house 10,500 athletes. It's not that there were no problems in Paris, as gross food was cited as a real issue, but there the condoms allotted were like two per day, per athlete. Here, it seems there were enough condoms for each athlete to just grab a couple and then they were all gone. (And you have to think there were some athletes dumping the whole container, right?)
These are the things we aren't seeing behind the scenes with our Peacock subscription, but athletes have been a bit more candid on social media.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Figure skater and former Olympian Adam Rippon spoke out about this condom phenomenon recently, explaining to fans the idea that there are just a bunch of horny Olympians out there is a misnomer. Apparently, because the condoms are marked as coming from the games, the athletes like to grab a handful of them as souvenirs. Really, if you think about it, it’s very responsible! Safe sex for months to come, and even for your friends!
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.