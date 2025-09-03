Lara Croft Is Exactly The Kind Of Game Of Thrones Follow-Up I've Been Wanting For Sophie Turner
She's going to thrive in this role!
After months of waiting, it’s finally been confirmed that Sophie Turner will, in fact, be taking on the role of Lara Croft in the upcoming video game adaptation of Tomb Raider. Yep, the Game of Thrones alum is set to lead this action-packed Amazon Prime series, and as a massive fan of her work on her HBO mega-hit, I’ve been waiting for her to land a part like this for years.
While Sophie Turner has taken on great projects since GOT ended, there’s no question that this one piqued my attention the most.
That’s true for a couple of reasons. First of all, we’ve been waiting for so long to get this news that it’s a relief to finally have it. According to Deadline, the actress entered negotiations for the part last November and was only just confirmed for it. Secondly, I cannot wait to see Turner play this badass character after her tenure as the intelligent, resilient and powerful Sansa Stark.
I’m truly looking forward to watching Sophie Turner play another heroic woman. I also love that this leading and high-profile part will be quite different from Sansa. In Game of Thrones (which you can stream with an HBO Max subscription), Sansa is rarely in the big action. In Tomb Raider, Lara Croft will be at the center of it.
However, I also love their similarities. In a statement, Vernon Sanders, the Head of Global Television at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said Lara is “defined by her courage, strength and unshakeable resolve.” I think you could say the same about Sansa, even though the way these characters act is totally different.
Turner’s take on the role will really be fascinating to see, too. While she’s the only person to play Sansa, she is not the first to play Lara. In movie adaptations of the game, Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander have played her, so watching how the Game of Thrones cast member follows in their footsteps and forges her own path will be fascinating. To that point, the actress said:
In regard to Turner’s casting, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator, writer and EP of Tomb Raider, couldn’t contain her excitement, as she said in a statement:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Along with her, Chad Hodge has signed on as an executive producer and co-showrunner. He’ll be working alongside Waller-Bridge and Jonathan Van Tulleken, who will direct and executive produce. It was also revealed that production will start on January 19, meaning movement on Tomb Raider is really happening now.
All of this has me utterly thrilled. Prime Video has a great reputation when it comes to adaptations, with one of Amazon’s best original shows being Fallout. Plus, considering Waller-Bridge’s work on shows like Fleabag, I’m positive she’ll have a unique take on this beloved character. Also, with Sophie Turner officially set to be our Lara Croft, I think we’re in for something great when Tomb Raider becomes available to those with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.