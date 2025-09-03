Lara Croft Is Exactly The Kind Of Game Of Thrones Follow-Up I've Been Wanting For Sophie Turner

After months of waiting, it’s finally been confirmed that Sophie Turner will, in fact, be taking on the role of Lara Croft in the upcoming video game adaptation of Tomb Raider. Yep, the Game of Thrones alum is set to lead this action-packed Amazon Prime series, and as a massive fan of her work on her HBO mega-hit, I’ve been waiting for her to land a part like this for years.

While Sophie Turner has taken on great projects since GOT ended, there’s no question that this one piqued my attention the most.

That’s true for a couple of reasons. First of all, we’ve been waiting for so long to get this news that it’s a relief to finally have it. According to Deadline , the actress entered negotiations for the part last November and was only just confirmed for it. Secondly, I cannot wait to see Turner play this badass character after her tenure as the intelligent, resilient and powerful Sansa Stark.

I’m truly looking forward to watching Sophie Turner play another heroic woman. I also love that this leading and high-profile part will be quite different from Sansa. In Game of Thrones (which you can stream with an HBO Max subscription ), Sansa is rarely in the big action. In Tomb Raider, Lara Croft will be at the center of it.

However, I also love their similarities. In a statement, Vernon Sanders, the Head of Global Television at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said Lara is “defined by her courage, strength and unshakeable resolve.” I think you could say the same about Sansa, even though the way these characters act is totally different.

Turner’s take on the role will really be fascinating to see, too. While she’s the only person to play Sansa, she is not the first to play Lara. In movie adaptations of the game , Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander have played her, so watching how the Game of Thrones cast member follows in their footsteps and forges her own path will be fascinating. To that point, the actress said:

I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.

In regard to Turner’s casting, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator, writer and EP of Tomb Raider, couldn’t contain her excitement, as she said in a statement:

I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team. It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…

Along with her, Chad Hodge has signed on as an executive producer and co-showrunner. He’ll be working alongside Waller-Bridge and Jonathan Van Tulleken, who will direct and executive produce. It was also revealed that production will start on January 19, meaning movement on Tomb Raider is really happening now.