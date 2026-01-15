We Just Got Our First Look At Sophie Turner In Tomb Raider, And She's Ripped
Sophie Turner's Lara Croft looks perfect.
When it was first announced that Sophie Turner would play Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series for Prime Video, it was a somewhat surprising choice as the actress wasn't necessarily the first person you'd think of for that sort of role. Any doubts, however, are about to be put to rest, because we now have our first look at what Turner will look like as the iconic character, and she looks great and incredibly ripped.
Turner recently talked about the training she's been doing for the Tomb Raider series, but this is our first chance to really see what that will look like on screen. Needless to say, the training worked. She absolutely looks ready to take on any challenge, and she looks like a video game character brought to life. Get a look at the new Lara Croft:
We've seen some actors make some pretty incredible physical transformations for roles, but Sophie Turner has really outdone herself here. If Sansa Stark looked like this, she'd be sitting on the Iron Throne because she would have killed anybody who tried to stop her.
Turner's Lara Croft also looks like she just jumped out of a classic Tomb Raider video game. The most recent games in the franchise rebooted the character a bit, changing up her look among other things, and the most recent adaptations have been based on that reboot. However, this shows that the new series, which will be available with a Prime Video subscription, is going back to the classic duel pistol look that made the character so popular at the beginning.
It's arguably the most game-accurate adaptation we've seen, at least visually. Before I realized this was an official image, I thought it was some sort of AI creation because it almost looks too accurate to the old games. Even Angelina Jolie didn't look like she'd jumped straight out of a PlayStation 2 in her original Tomb Raider movies, but this look is clearly going for that.
The first look at Lara Croft comes as part of the official announcement that production on the new Tomb Raider series is officially underway. The show is being written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is also co-showrunner. Turner will appear alongside a cast that includes Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs, among others.
In much the same way I wasn't expecting Sophie Turner to be cast as Lara Croft, I wasn't expecting the show to go so hard with an original Tomb Raider design, but in both cases, I don't hate it. Turner looks incredible here. She really has been working out, and seeing this character spouting some sharp dialogue written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge has the potential to make for incredible television.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
