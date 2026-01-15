We Just Got Our First Look At Sophie Turner In Tomb Raider, And She's Ripped

When it was first announced that Sophie Turner would play Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series for Prime Video, it was a somewhat surprising choice as the actress wasn't necessarily the first person you'd think of for that sort of role. Any doubts, however, are about to be put to rest, because we now have our first look at what Turner will look like as the iconic character, and she looks great and incredibly ripped.

Turner recently talked about the training she's been doing for the Tomb Raider series, but this is our first chance to really see what that will look like on screen. Needless to say, the training worked. She absolutely looks ready to take on any challenge, and she looks like a video game character brought to life. Get a look at the new Lara Croft:

(Image credit: Jay Maidment/Prime)

We've seen some actors make some pretty incredible physical transformations for roles, but Sophie Turner has really outdone herself here. If Sansa Stark looked like this, she'd be sitting on the Iron Throne because she would have killed anybody who tried to stop her.

Turner's Lara Croft also looks like she just jumped out of a classic Tomb Raider video game. The most recent games in the franchise rebooted the character a bit, changing up her look among other things, and the most recent adaptations have been based on that reboot. However, this shows that the new series, which will be available with a Prime Video subscription, is going back to the classic duel pistol look that made the character so popular at the beginning.

It's arguably the most game-accurate adaptation we've seen, at least visually. Before I realized this was an official image, I thought it was some sort of AI creation because it almost looks too accurate to the old games. Even Angelina Jolie didn't look like she'd jumped straight out of a PlayStation 2 in her original Tomb Raider movies, but this look is clearly going for that.

The first look at Lara Croft comes as part of the official announcement that production on the new Tomb Raider series is officially underway. The show is being written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is also co-showrunner. Turner will appear alongside a cast that includes Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs, among others.

In much the same way I wasn't expecting Sophie Turner to be cast as Lara Croft, I wasn't expecting the show to go so hard with an original Tomb Raider design, but in both cases, I don't hate it. Turner looks incredible here. She really has been working out, and seeing this character spouting some sharp dialogue written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge has the potential to make for incredible television.