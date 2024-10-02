Someone Asked Selena Gomez What It's Like To Be A Billionaire And She Was Not Having It: 'I Personally Think It's Distasteful.'

There are, according to various estimates by people who track such things, somewhere around 3,000 billionaires in the world. That number recently increased as it has been calculated that, thanks to her staggeringly successful cosmetics brand, actress and singer Selena Gomez is now a billionaire. While she has achieved an incredible milestone of success, she’d rather not talk about it.

In a clip posted to TikTok, ET asked the Only Murders in the Building star about her new billionaire status. Perhaps unsurprisingly, she’s not that interested in touting her new wealth. She calls discussing money “distasteful” and instead thanks those who helped her achieve this status, those who purchased her Rare Beauty products. Gomez said…

I’m very grateful. I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money. But I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products.

Whether you have money or you don't have money, plenty of folks don't like talking about the subject. Gomez will never want anything in her life with the wealth she has accumulated, but talking about that fact would have to be weird.

While Selena Gomez has likely always had plenty of money, the amount of cash in her bank account probably hasn’t changed all that much in recent years. Her billionaire status, like that of fellow young billionaire Kylie Jenner, is tied up in her cosmetics line. If she sold Rare Beauty, she’d end up with a billion dollars, but as it stands it’s just a valuable thing she owns.

Thanking the people who buy the products is certainly the right sentiment. At the end of the day, they are the people who make her cosmetics line worth whatever analysts think it is worth. Gomez seems to be simply happy that her business venture was a success. It’s difficult to imagine that she ever considered it would become as successful as it now is.

Of course, Gomez’s other professional life is seeing quite impressive success as well. Only Murders in the Building Season 4 isn’t done yet, but the show has already been renewed for Season 5. This makes it one of the more successful streaming scripted series, in an era when streaming shows often don’t survive beyond a couple of seasons.

Gomez is also executive producing the upcoming series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place for Disney, a follow-up to the Disney Channel series that made her a more household name. While Gomez has had difficulty with the Disney Kid label that followed her around for years, she'll be returning to Disney in a very different position.

It’s an interesting parallel. Alongside Selena Gomez becoming a billionaire, her Only Murders in the Building character was advised by Eva Longoria, who is playing Gomez's character in the movie within the series, to sell her life rights for a lot of money and build something with them. Perhaps Mabel will start a cosmetics line too. Apparently, they can make you a lot of money.