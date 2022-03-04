Space Force: What To Watch If You Like The Netflix Comedy

Space Force returned for Season 2 this year, bringing back the hilarious Steve Carell comedy for more crazy space wars and ridiculous moments. With a killer cast and several things that work well, it's the perfect addition to Netflix’s impressive catalogue of comedies.

However, one can binge that series like nobody’s business, and struggle to find a new show to watch that might have a similar style. Look no further, as we have some shows like Space Force for you to choose from that you’ll surely love from beginning to end.

The Office (Peacock)

I know you know this series. The Office is a workplace comedy that takes place at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, a fictional workplace in Scranton, Pennsylvania, that follows the daily lives of its workers and their good-at-his-job boss, Michael Scott.

If you’ve watched Space Force, you’ll love The Office for a couple of reasons. The first being that Steve Carell stars in this as Michael Scott, and arguably, the character is what put him on the map as an amazing comedic actor and is one of his best performances ever, in my opinion. Space Force was actually co-created by Carell and Greg Daniels, who also worked on The Office, so you can bet that the style of comedy is very similar.

Stream The Office on Peacock.

Arrested Development (Netflix)

If you’re wondering what happens when a family loses all of their riches, Arrested Development is the way to go. This comedy starring Jason Bateman tells the story of the Bluth family, whose accounts are frozen and they now have to deal with the realities of not having the money that they had before.

Arrested Development is a great time from beginning to end, and for fans of Space Force’s edgier comedy, this series is like that, too, featuring moments that will truly make you snort in laughter at some of the darker jokes. What makes this show even better, in my opinion, is its focus on inside jokes (which are brought up over the entire series) that only fans who have seen the whole show can understand, making it a more personal experience.

Stream Arrested Development on Netflix.

Avenue 5 (HBO Max)

If you want a hilarious sci-fi adventure, check out Avenue 5. This HBO original series follows a group of crew members and their captain on an intergalactic cruise ship as they try to deal with their passengers once problems begin to arise.

For fans of Space Force, you have the sci-fi aspect of this show that Space Force uses sometimes, but what really makes this so great is the workplace comedy part. I mean, Avenue 5 shows that you can really set a workplace comedy anywhere and as long as the people are funny, you’ll love the show. With stars like Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, Avenue 5 excels.

Stream Avenue 5 on HBO Max.

The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max)

The Big Bang Theory was one of the biggest sitcoms on television for 12 seasons. The series begins with Leonard and Sheldon, two physicists with brilliant minds, but even with all their smarts, nothing could have prepared them for the woman who moves across the hall and changes their lives forever.

When I tell you this show was huge, I mean it was huge. For fans of Space Force, if you enjoyed the more scientific aspect of the Netflix series, you’ll like the fun facts you learn from The Big Bang Theory, and how science is often infused into the comedy. But, you should watch for so many other reasons. There are so many cool behind-the-scenes facts to know, stars who exploded because of it, and much more, so give it a shot. I promise you won’t regret it.

Stream The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus)

If you’re looking for an adult animation show, be sure to check out Star Trek: Lower Decks. As part of the Star Trek universe, this hilarious series focuses instead on the "lower-deckers" of a starship, showing what they do while the captains and the senior crew members are off trying to save the world from aliens and bigger threats.

If you’re into Space Force, I’m sure you’ve heard of Star Trek or are a big fan of it, and while I do love Star Trek how it is normally, there’s just something so great about Star Trek: Lower Decks. For fans of Space Force, it’s the perfect workplace comedy, but what makes this series even better is that it's raunchier than Star Trek ever is, creating hysterical moments that will have you crying tears of laughter.

Stream Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount Plus.

Veep (HBO Max)

If you’re looking for another take on politics, check out Veep. This very popular HBO series, which stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, follows Selina Meyer, a Vice President of the United States who is often cleaning up after her superior while making her own messes, and the daily lives of her dysfunctional team.

While Space Force has plenty of sci-fi references, it is at its core a comedy that takes a hilarious angle on bureaucracy, and that’s exactly what Veep does as well. From the talented Veep cast to its interesting storylines mixed with very funny jokes, Veep is the perfect political comedy and one that you should definitely watch once you’ve binged all of Space Force. Also, both Veep and Avenue 5 were created by the same man, Armando Iannucci.

Stream Veep on HBO Max.

Intelligence (Peacock)

2020 certainly was a year for releasing sci-fi dramedies, as the British television series, Intelligence, also released this year. When an NSA agent is assigned to act as a liaison in a cyber crimes unit for the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters, he starts to make himself known for his brashness, creating chaos in the workplace, especially with the cybersecurity team, who have to learn to work under this new leadership.

What I really like about Intelligence for fans of Space Force is the members of the cyber-security team, because they kind of remind me of the workers of Space Force where they don’t quite necessarily fit together but somehow, they get the job done. David Schwimmer is really good in his lead role as Jerry, as well as Nick Mohammed, the creator of the show, who stars as Joseph.

Stream Intelligence on Peacock.

The Orville (Hulu)

While we already had a Star Trek pick on this list, let’s take a look at The Orville, which is more of a parody of the Star Trek universe and sci-fi shows in general. Created and starring Seth MacFarlane, The Orville follows an exploration ship and its dysfunctional crew members as they travel across the universe and have new adventures.

To me, there isn’t really a direct relationship between Space Force and The Orville because it doesn't feel like a workplace comedy like some of the others do on this list. However, I do think that The Orville is a hilarious parody of the space-travel genre and does have an angle of space bureaucracy that you might enjoy if you liked the politics of Space Force. Even so, MacFarlane truly shines in this series and created a fantastic show that will take you to new worlds of laughter. You can only expect the best from him.

Stream The Orville on Hulu.

Upload (Amazon Prime)

Upload is a science-fiction series that takes place in 2033, where the general public now has the ability to upload their consciousness to a virtual afterlife once they die. Nathan, someone who suddenly dies, experiences this, but finds out that not everything is as it seems in this perfect world.

While Upload might be a bit of a strange pick, hear me out. It’s not a workplace comedy or even anything remotely close to political, but the main reason why it’s listed is that it’s created by Greg Daniels, the same man who also made The Office and Space Force (alongside Steve Carell). Robbie Amell is great in his starring role, and if you liked him in this, you should check him out in the many other parts he's done .

Stream Upload on Amazon Prime.

Parks And Recreation (Peacock)

Ready for another workplace comedy? Parks and Recreation is exactly what you would expect it to be - it follows a small team that works for the Parks and Rec division of their local government in Indiana, following their daily lives, specifically focusing on Leslie Knope.

Fun fact - this show was again co-created by Greg Daniels, who proved once more how brilliant he is with workplace comedies. Featuring a stellar Parks and Recreation cast that is stacked to the brim with stars, the moment you turn on this series, you’ll instantly be reminded of Space Force. The humor is about the same, but what really makes this series shine is the impeccable acting performances, with my two favorites being Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, but everyone is so great in their own right.

Stream Parks and Recreation on Peacock.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Hulu)

There are so many police procedural shows out there - how about we take a look at a police comedy? Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starring Andy Samberg, is a hysterical comedy that takes place in the fictional 99th Precinct in Brooklyn, New York, and follows the daily lives of its police officers, usually focusing on Detective Jake Peralta and his shenanigans.

From the moment I started watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I fell in love with these characters. Like Space Force, this is a workplace comedy with some themes thrown in there about the politics of the police force, but overall, the show is just a great time from start to finish. There are some truly amazing episodes that will make you both laugh and cry your heart out, and you’ll form emotional attachments to these characters so quickly. Trust me when I say this is a show you definitely want to try out.

Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Hulu.

Silicon Valley (HBO Max)

Last but not least, we have Silicon Valley. Based on the real work environments of tech companies, but obviously parodied, Silicon Valley mainly follows Richard Hendricks, who founded a small start-up in Silicon Valley, and how his co-founders and friends, must find ways to keep their company going amongst the tech giants of the region.

Like Space Force, this show offers plenty of commentary on the culture of work in America, showing just how stressful it is, albeit in a very specific industry. However, that doesn't change the fact that this show is still so funny, and what makes it better is the fantastic chemistry the Silicon Valley cast has, making this truly feel like you’re a part of the crazy environment, as well. With six seasons to stream, it’s worth the time for sure.

Stream Silicon Valley on HBO Max.

With so many TV shows to watch, you almost might have enough to stream until a possible Space Force Season 3 comes out, but no matter what you end up watching, you’ll have a fun time regardless.