Star Trek Is Bringing Back Jake Sisko, And I Hope It Answers A Major Starfleet Academy Question

Star Trek is known for bringing back notable characters in some form or another, and I'm excited that another is poised to reappear. Jake Sisko is returning to Trek, though we won't see Cirroc Lofton's character appear on a show airing amid the 2026 TV schedule. Sisko is returning by way of a novel, and I'm hopeful that after his surprise appearance in a Season 1 episode of Starfleet Academy, we'll get some additional context on an aspect of Jake's personal history.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Peacemakers is now available to pre-order on Amazon and, if you're someone who still watches Benjamin Sisko and the gang deal with drama on the promenade, you'll want to pick it up. Sure, it's not a series we can stream with a Paramount+ subscription, but it could give us some additional context on something Jake said in regard to his father during my favorite Starfleet Academy episode.

What Is Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Peacemakers About?

The Peacemakers hails from prolific Trek author Una McCormack and follows Jake Sisko five years after the Dominion War. In an attempt to escape everyone from Starfleet intelligence to the Bajoran people, he accepts an invitation to attend an arts festival on Cardassia Prime. Strange events soon start to occur and, with death surrounding him, he's thrust into an adventure.

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It's an adventure I'd love to see play out in a limited series, but with no active Star Trek shows in development, I'll settle for this. Jake is a great character, and I'm as amped to see him return as I was to see Wesley Crusher in his own novel.

What Jake Sisko Says About His Father In Starfleet Academy

As mentioned, this upcoming novel has the opportunity to address something we learned from Jake Sisko in the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode, "Series Acclimation Mil." In the episode, SAM does a deep dive into the life of Benjamin Sisko, finding similarities between his responsibilities as an emissary of the Prophets and her being an emissary to her homeworld of Kasq.

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Ultimately, SAM becomes convinced that if she can find definitive answers to what became of Benjamin Sisko and whether he was dead or alive following the Dominion Wars, she can justify her attending Starfleet