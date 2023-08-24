Star Trek Is Giving Fans Without Paramount+ A Chance To Enjoy Strange New Worlds (And Appreciate Pike’s Hair)

Star Trek Day is back again, and the franchise's powers that be are celebrating by boosting awareness of one of its most acclaimed shows, and giving those who don't have a Paramount+ subscription access to the OG timeline with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The spinoff is set to make its network TV debut via CBS, allowing just about anyone to enjoy a taste of Starfleet's throwback adventures, not to mention Anson Mount's much-discussed hair game as Pike, in addition to other activities happening throughout the day.

When Star Trek Day arrives on September 8th, CBS will be airing the first two hour-long episodes of Strange New Worlds' first season back-to-back, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET and PT. While some shows take a while to get invested in, SNW was an instant attention-grabber, so this limited offering may well be enough to convince a few on-the-fence consumers to sign on in order to check out the rest of the season.

The first episode, "Strange New Worlds," re-introduces the audience to Captain Christopher Pike, who returns to Starfleet after some time away, hoping to cope with the gruesome fate that he learned he'll be facing someday. The episode perfectly showcases the type of action and adventure to expect from the show, and viewers get a great introduction to what the fandom has dubbed "Pike's Peak."

Not that his 'do is the only celebratory thing about Mount's performance, but here's a photo of the hairstyle from the episode, anyway. I have to admit, I am envious that he's able to get it to stand up so well.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Episode 2 "Children of the Comet," follows up on the pilot ep with a definite tonal shift, providing the first example of just how great Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is at easily shifting genres. Plus, viewers will be treated to Celia Rose Gooding's performance as Uhura, to see how much she rocks as a successor to Nichelle Nichols' iconic run as the character.

Many Star Trek fans have already seen Strange New Worlds Season 1, of course, so the franchise has other surprises in store for the big day. Cities around the United States, Canada, and the U.K. can register to be take part in enjoying an evening of Lower Decks episodes on the big screen, spliced in with sneak peeks at other shows and giveaways. The event website has more information for anyone interested in attending.

Those celebrating Star Trek Day at home still have plenty to be excited about. A special program hosted by Lower Decks star Jerry O'Connell is planned and will run through the entire franchise's greatest moments and even honor Discovery ahead of its final season in 2024. There will also be a sneak-peek clip at the upcoming season of Lower Decks, and I wouldn't be surprised if there were other surprises about upcoming Trek shows revealed as well. It's a celebration, after all, and Pike's hair will be the perfectly quaffed icing on a cake, hopefully, less horrifying than the one Deanna Troi was turned into.

Tune in for Star Trek Day on Friday, September 8th, and "live long and prosper" with many other fans worldwide. Pick up Paramount+ and enjoy a vast library of Trek shows to celebrate today.