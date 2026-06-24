Stephen Kalyn Went Shirtless For A Phone Ad. Obviously Off Campus’ Cast And His Fiancée Had A+ Reactions

You know, I always thought that if we saw one of the Off Campus stars in a sexy ad, it’d be for a company like Calvin Klein. However, in a total plot twist, Stephen Kalyn proved that you can make cell phone commercials steamy through his shirtless Verizon ad. Now, as this “simple is sexy” campaign takes the internet by storm, the actor’s co-stars from the sexy Prime Video project and his real-life fiancée shared their A+ reactions.

So, after playing the often-shirtless Dean Di Laurentis in the book-to-screen adaptation of Off Campus, Stephen Kalyn partook in a steamy ad for Verizon. In it, he fearlessly danced around a studio while a voiceover that sounded like something straight out of a romance novel played. Take a look:

A post shared by Stephen Kalyn (@stephenkalyn) A photo posted by on

Obviously, the guys of Off Campus had to show up to support their boy. So, down in the comments on Kalyn’s post, Belmont Cameli, who plays Garrett Graham and is no stranger to a sexy scene , as well as Antonio Cipriano, who plays John Logan, commented:

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Belmont Cameli : this happened to a guy I know once

: this happened to a guy I know once Antonio Cipriano: sign me tf up

I’d love to know which “guy” Cameli is referring to, and that query makes the comment even funnier. Also, it sounds like Verizon has a new customer in the Logan actor. Alongside those comments, the last of the guys from the off-campus house, Jalen Thomas Brooks (he plays John Tucker) and Ella Bright (she’s Hannah Wells), liked the post. So, the Off Campus cast really showed up to support the Dean actor and his sexy cell phone ad.

However, I think my favorite comment has to be his fiancée’s. Kalyn and his partner, Victoria Lovatsis, have been together since 2012, per People . As Off Campus took over the 2026 TV schedule and people continue to stream it with an Amazon Prime subscription , she’s been very supportive of him. And that trend continued here with one hilarious comment:

God I love phones

This truly made me laugh out loud. What a clever comment for her to post! Plus, while she’s showing her love for the phones here, we also know she adores the guy holding one in this ad.

Those close to Kalyn weren’t the only ones with clever comments, however. Fans were leaving their funny remarks as well, writing things like:

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haleymiller : Thank you for your service …. Literally

: Thank you for your service …. Literally zariaanichelle : Stephen please I’m trying to work

: Stephen please I’m trying to work tatiana_kushner : This is crazy work for a telephone company 😂 Respect.

: This is crazy work for a telephone company 😂 Respect. ohjoy : They could place any product at the end of that video, and we’d all be buying it. 🔥

: They could place any product at the end of that video, and we’d all be buying it. 🔥 sydneynaseef : absolutely hilarious that this is an ad for a cellular service

: absolutely hilarious that this is an ad for a cellular service thebohobookblogger: This is basically a Verizon, Calvin Klein ad, cool.

I agree with that last comment. If I hadn’t seen Verizon mentioned in the caption, I would have thought this was a Calvin Klein ad. Honestly, it reminds me of the Calvin Klein campaign Jeremy Allen White did a few years ago.