Off Campus' Stephen Kalyn Gets Real About Playing A Character Who Is Shirtless All The Time

Having six-pack abs is a lot of work, but somebody’s got to do it. So why not the men of Off Campus? If you’ve watched the sexy series with your Amazon Prime subscription, the book-to-screen adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s hockey romances provides plenty of instances for why its male cast, and Dean Di Laurentis specifically, gets shirtless a lot. Now, Stephen Kalyn, who plays Dean, has opened up about all the time he's spent acting without a shirt.

Seeing as Dean is a defenseman for the hockey team and the most charming playboy of Briar University, Stephen Kalyn is shirtless in what feels like the majority of his scenes in the first season. During a panel at Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest in Los Angeles, Kalyn talked about how being shirtless was awkward at first, but what can an actor playing a star athlete do other than embrace it? According to People, he said:

It's a little uncomfortable here and there, but I feel like I'm ready to conquer the world now after doing that.

Out of the main guys in the cast, Stephen Kalyn was the only one with prior hockey experience. However, he is not alone in getting shirtless for Off Campus. The actors who embody the hockey players had to get in shape to look the part and perform the hockey scenes so that they could handle the demands of the role both in uniform and out of it. Belmont Cameli adds muscle mass to play hockey team captain Garrett Graham because it helps him stay safe on the ice, but that has the added bonus of looking even better when it comes time to go shirtless.

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Whether literally steamy for a shower scene or for a sexy intimate moment, the various states of undress in Off Campus never feel gratuitous, staying focused on the female gaze and always having a reason. And the reason to get Stephen Kalyn shirtless again in Season 2 is because the focus will shift to Dean and Allie’s romance from Garrett and Hannah’s.

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Fans of the book series know that Allie and Dean are the focus of book 3, The Score, but the series changed that up and started to lay the groundwork in its freshman season. Because Hannah Wells and Allie Hayes are best friends, and Garrett and Dean live in the hockey house together, Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla got to start weaving in secret trysts, right under their friends’ noses. As their romance moves front and center, Dean and Allie have to confront their feelings, and I'm sure Off Campus' intimacy coordinators will be there for all of the spicy (and likely shirtless) moments to help them feel comfortable and confident.

Until Season 2 debuts and you get to see more of the Off Campus characters that you’ve fallen in love with, both with and without a shirt, you can watch Stephen Kalyn’s shirtless Verizon ad that feels more like a steamy romance short film than a product campaign. But the most important thing is that Kalyn is having fun with it.