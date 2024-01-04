Jeremy Allen White Followed Up His Iron Claw Appearance With A Calvin Klein Underwear Ad, And The Internet Can't Stop Talking About It
Jeremy Allen White has the internet fawning over him.
Jeremy Allen White has people saying “Yes, chef!” again. However, this time, it’s not for his cooking on The Bear, it’s for his Calvin Klein underwear ad. The Emmy-nominated actor’s star has been on the rise for a couple of years now, and his role in the wrestling flick about the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw, has elevated him even higher. Now, he’s part of an iconic campaign for Calvin Klein, and it has the internet all hot and bothered.
Not long after his well-reviewed film The Iron Claw hit theaters, Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein ad dropped. Obviously, the actor got in great shape to play Kerry Von Erich, and this ad shows that he's maintained that fit physique. Check out the Instagram post the brand published to show off their new advertisement:
Now, the people of the internet have been thirsting over Jeremy Allen White for years, specifically over his character on The Bear, Carmy. However, this Calvin Klein ad has them really freaking out as many posted about the actor and his campaign with this kind of excitement @frcklygallavich showed:
Others used fantastic memes to make their excitement known, like @sincerely_steff, who posted this hilarious Tweet:
Those Jeremy Allen White photos pic.twitter.com/5YzAAgw4UnJanuary 4, 2024
Calvin Klein underwear ads tend to have this kind of effect on people, and it's proven to be true again for Jeremy Allen White, as @anaeart posted:
Those Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein pictures pic.twitter.com/RitH0Urv7kJanuary 4, 2024
I’m not kidding when I say these photos of White rocking the iconic Calvins have people hot and bothered, as @jackHollywood09 posted:
“Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein”Me: pic.twitter.com/PprmUrA1WZJanuary 4, 2024
Of course, the comments on Calvin Klein’s Instagram posts about White’s new ad also have a thirsty energy to them. Many were admiring the Shameless cast member’s campaign and commented things like:
- Opened the app and this is the first thing I see. Hello and good morning -patriciakauhane
- How am I supposed to just continue my day? -not_earhart_or_bedelia
- hyperventilating bro wtf -lilmigx
- THE WAY I GASPED FOR AIR -vanillelali
- FINE WE WILL BUY WHATEVER IS BEING SOLD -bethanybrookeshowalter
- Let us breathe Jeremy -tawnaye
That is simply a small sampling of the complimentary comments about Jeremy Allen White and his Calvin Klein underwear, and after seeing the photos and videos for the campaign, I’m right there with them.
Along with this Calvin Klein ad, Jeremy Allen White’s projects, especially as of late, are pretty magnificent. The Iron Claw’s critical response has been great, and fans are loving it. Also, the actor is getting ready to film Season 3 of The Bear (which will hopefully premiere later on the 2024 TV schedule), and he is up for an Emmy. So, this underwear ad is just another thing to add to the list of this actor’s amazing body of work.
To admire both Jeremy Allen White’s phenomenal physique as well as his amazing acting skills, you can catch The Iron Claw in theaters now, and you can stream The Bear with a Hulu subscription.
