Steve Martin Has A Funny Response When Asked How Long He’d Like To Keep Doing Only Murders In The Building On Hulu

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez seem to be having a blast doing press for Season 2 of their hit comedy show. The season premiered on Hulu on June 28th, 2022, and has been releasing hilarious episodes weekly. The trio could not be having more fun working together, and in even better news, they don’t seem to want to stop anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Variety, the cast was asked how long they would want to work on the Hulu crime-comedy. Martin Short and Selena Gomez remained coy about their tenure with the show, with Martin Short answering:

I do [seasons] one at a time. [It depends on] how you feel. Variety

The good news? Steve Martin, however, eagerly expressed interest in sticking around for many more seasons. The actor/producer hilariously responded:

Until I’m in a walker. That’s how long I’d like to do [the show]. Variety

Spoiler Alert! For anyone who has seen this season of Only Murders in the Building, this could be a reference to an episode where Steve Martin’s character, actor Charles Savage, is asked to reprise his title role in a television revival of his show, “Brazzos.” He is awkwardly asked to play the character in a wheelchair.

While Steve Martin is definitely kidding, and possibly tying in to details from the new season, feedback from Season 2 already shows that audiences can’t wait to see more, and OMITB has already been renewed for Season 3. So one step closer to being in a walker this trio will go!

Like Season 1, this season features a gripping new mystery for our favorite trio to solve, and new guest stars including Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer. This season also welcomes the return of Season 1 guest stars Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane.

The new season of Only Murders in the Building had been much anticipated, especially considering the show nabbed 17 Emmy nominations for its first season, including for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Leading Actor in a Comedy nominations for Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show has also already set a Hulu record for the most-watched comedy on the streaming platform. I have a sneaking suspicion these viewer numbers can be attributed to me, as I cannot stop watching this show.

If I know anything, I will watch this cast until they are in a walker or a wheelchair, as long as they all continue to make all of us laugh every week. New episodes of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream now for subscribers to Hulu, and are released every Tuesday. Before checking out Season 2, make sure you revisit our Only Murders Season 1 recap for details you may have missed.

