Stranger Things Season 2 Is Turning 6, And It’s Time We Talk About Why The Underrated Season Deserves More Love

All anyone seems to be talking about these days is when Season 5 of Stranger Things is going to start production, especially as concerns over the actors’ ages annoyingly persist. However, there are other reasons to be talking about the Netflix series, like the fact that Season 2 is set to turn 6 years old on October 27th. While the show's sophomore season might not be as universally loved as the series as a whole, it still deserves to be celebrated.

Despite being a solid sequel to the iconic first installment, Season 2 has never received an outpouring of love like the other seasons of the show. It often gets overlooked because all anyone wants to discuss is the experimental and polarizing “The Lost Sister” episode, which left many checking Netflix to ensure they weren’t accidentally watching a different show. Sure, it might have been a bit too strange for the series, but that doesn’t mean the entire season should be cast aside. Without the second season, so many of our favorite dynamics and plot points wouldn’t even exist. That’s why I think it’s time we realize how important the season actually is and finally celebrate it properly.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hopper Gets To Be A Dad Again

In Season 1, we learned that Chief Jim Hopper was a devoted father who lost his daughter to cancer, which he feels responsible for, given his time in the military. Hopper doesn’t bond with El in that inaugural season; in fact, he sells her out to Hawkins Lab in order to go into the Upside Down and save Will.

Perhaps it’s this guilt that has Hopper searching and leaving food in the woods in the hopes of luring El to him. Whatever the case, the two grow close as he promises to keep her safe and hidden until he’s positive the Bad Men are gone forever.

They don’t have a perfect relationship, but the bond they form becomes a key emotional plot point for the rest of the series. It’s also an extremely realistic parent-child dynamic that has them butting heads but also making emotional amends. Not to mention, it’s endearing to see Hopper’s softer side, which he tries so hard to hide. That's partially why they're one of the best Stranger Things duos.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Arrival Of Max And Other Iconic Characters

Season 2 kicks off in big ways with the introduction of Max and her older brother Billy. Despite all of Mike’s whining, Max actually fits into the Party perfectly. She’s just as stubborn and curious as the members are, she isn’t afraid to get dirty, and she is just as tough, if not tougher, than them. It may take her a minute to come around to the whole “Will is possessed” thing, but once she believes, she commits to helping them.

Billy is a more divisive character, especially given his racist and abusive attitude towards Lucas and Max, but without him, Season 3 would have been entirely different.

Fan-favorite conspiracist Murray also joined Season 2, helping Nancy and Jonathan get closure for Barb’s parents, and he also helps them admit their feelings for each other.

And, of course, the sophomore season also introduced us to Bob Newby, whom they tragically took away from us, too. Plus, we got a glimpse of the sarcastic and hilarious Erica Sinclair.

Though Stranger Things has gotten slack over the years for having too many characters, I definitely can’t image a world where these folks don’t exist. After all, Max is such an important character in later seasons, and Murray is always there to bring the comedic relief.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Steve And Dustin’s Relationship (Plus His Babysitter Origins)

One of the greatest things Season 2 gave us was Steve’s transformation from King Steve into The Babysitter. Originally slated to die at the end of Season 1, producer Shawn Levy and the Duffer Brothers realized Joe Keery’s portrayal was too good to pass up and decided to keep Steve around. They took a risk pairing him with Party genius Dustin Henderson, and it has definitely paid off in more ways than one.

The duo has become one of the best Stranger Things pairings of all time. In fact, most of Steve’s best moments of the series involve him hanging out and giving advice to Gaten Matarazzo's character. However, as the season progresses, he finds himself entangled with all the Party members. Keery's character excels at his new babysitter role, protecting them even when he’s suffering a pretty serious concussion at the hands of Billy.

If it weren’t for Season 2, Steve would never have gotten a chance to shine in his new role and prove he was worthy of the Season 1 redemption he got. Let’s just hope Season 5 remembers he is a well-rounded character and not just a pawn in the dreaded Nancy-Jonathan-Steve love triangle.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Gets Time To Shine

Without Season 2, fans would have never gotten to see Noah Schnapp shine in the role of Will Byers. Sure, he’s featured in Season 1, but aside from the first episode and the epilogue of the finale, he spends most of the time trapped in the Upside Down. The second installment is the first time fans get to see and learn who Will is, and Schnapp’s performance is a knockout.

Will’s loyalty to his friends is tested as he gets possessed by The Mind Flayer in a nightmare Upside Down vision gone wrong. Now a spy for the season’s monsters, he struggles with who to be loyal to. Arguably, some of the most iconic moments of the season involve him in his possessed state and how the others react to it — like Joyce willing to hear him scream in pain in order to save him.

Though he plays the role of an antagonist in many ways, Will also has a few softer moments in Season 2 that show off who he is. The conversation with Mike after Halloween is a big one, especially since it hints at Will’s sexuality and crush on him. So much of who Will becomes later on begins in this season, so it’s disheartening when so many fans write it off as the worst.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Romance That Doesn’t Take Away From The Story

Season 2 has a lot going on: the mystery of the rot and tunnels Hopper is investigating, Will’s possession, Dart, Nancy, and Jonathan’s mission to get the truth out there, and yet, somehow, it also manages to throw romantic plots in there, too. Often, romantic subplots take away from the action, but that wasn’t the case here.

In fact, I’d argue that the romance plot lines helped round out the sophomore season, and they helped fans get to know the characters even more. Max and Lucas’s adventures into young love were sweet and, at times, extremely scary, thanks to Billy. Joyce’s relationship with Bob is a nice reminder that things can and do get better (albeit this one didn’t end well for either of them). Even Jonathan and Nancy’s exploration into their relationship adds a nice level of complexity to their characters, especially in relation to her love triangle.

There’s also the less talked about love triangle going on between Will, Mike, and El. So much of the season sees Mike dealing with the loss of El while also trying to ensure Will’s safety. Then, when El comes back, the dynamic shifts as Mike is more there for her than he is for Will.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Best Cliffhanger Ending

Stranger Things is a master at cliffhanger endings (just look at how Volume 2 of Season 4 closed out). Whether it be for an episode or for the season as a whole, there’s always something that has fans itching for more. Season 2 is no exception, because it executed the most iconic season finale cliffhanger of all time.

If you don’t remember, the season ends with the Hawkins Middle School Snow Ball Party. While everyone is inside having fun, there’s a flash of red lightning, and suddenly, the camera starts to spin until we’re in the Upside Down with the shadow monster looming over the school. That sole visual is one of the reasons fans stayed engaged with the series until Season 3 premiered nearly two years later.

It might be too early to start rewatching Stranger Things for Season 5, but it’s the perfect time to revisit the overlooked second season. Maybe knowing what comes next will have you appreciating all it has to offer. After all, we could definitely use more Season 2 defenders in the world.

All four seasons are streaming for those with a Netflix subscription. Keep checking back for any and all updates regarding Season 5.