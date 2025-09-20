How To Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Online For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Online

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Preview

The time has returned to keeeeeeeeep dancing as 15 pairs of celebrities and professional dancers foxtrot, waltz and cha-cha-cha their way towards the famous Glitterball Trophy. Keep reading our guide to find out how to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 online and tune in each week for free wherever you are.

It's hard to imagine how Strictly will top the fairy-tale narrative of comedian Chris McCausland and partner Dianne Buswell's win last year, but every series seems to produce its heroes (and the odd villains, too!). Ellie Goldstein is already emerging as one to watch – the 23-year-old actor and model was the first person with Down syndrome to make the cover of British Vogue.

Sports stars tend to go well, so footballers Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Karen Carney and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw will be hopeful. Drag artist La Voix will bring the glam, Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey the power, actor Alex Kingston the class, and all-round TV personality Dani Dyer the good vibes.

There are a couple of new professional dancers joining the ranks this year, with Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon making their debuts. And, as ever, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman (the latter also of The Traitors UK fame) are on hosting duties, with Shirley Ballas leading the usual judging team of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

Keeeeeeeep reading to discover how to watch Strictly Come Dancing season 23 online wherever in the world you are – and for free!

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 online in the UK for free

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 launches on September 20, with new episodes airing every Saturday at around 6.30pm UK time (exact start times vary from week-to-week) on BBC One. The results show then airs on Sunday evenings on the same channel.

Miss the shows or can't tune on TV? You can watch Strictly Come Dancing via the BBC's on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer. You can watch episodes both live and on catch-up after they air through the service.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK and want to stream Strictly 2025? Use a VPN by following the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 on BBC iPlayer just as you would at home.

While the BBC is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online. by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing as if you were at home with a VPN

Which Celebrities Are Competing In Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey – Olympian and Gladiators star

Karen Carney – Former football player

George Clarke – YouTuber

Lewis Cope – actor

Stefan Dennis – actor

Dani Dyer – TV personality

Alex Kingston – actor

Ellie Goldstein – model and actor

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – former footballer

La Voix – Drag Race UK star

Ross King – broadcaster

Vicky Pattison – TV personality

Chris Robshaw – Former rugby player

Thomas Skinner – TV personality

Balvinder Sopal – actor

Who Are The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Professional Dancers?

Dianne Buswell

Nadiya Bychkova

Julian Caillon

Vito Coppola

Amy Dowden

Karen Hauer

Carlos Gu

Katya Jones

Neil Jones

Nikita Kuzmin

Gorka Marquez

Luba Mushtuk

Lauren Oakley

Jowita Przystal

Johannes Radebe

Aljaž Škorjanec

Michelle Tsiakkas

Alexis Warr

Kai Widdrington

Nancy Xu

Who Is On The Judging Panel For Strictly Come Dancing 2025?