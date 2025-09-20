How To Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Online For Free From Anywhere
15 pairs of celebs and pros do battle for the Glitterball Trophy
How To Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Online
Launch episode: Saturday, September 20
New Episodes: Saturdays and Sundays (times vary)
TV channel: BBC One
Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Preview
The time has returned to keeeeeeeeep dancing as 15 pairs of celebrities and professional dancers foxtrot, waltz and cha-cha-cha their way towards the famous Glitterball Trophy. Keep reading our guide to find out how to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 online and tune in each week for free wherever you are.
It's hard to imagine how Strictly will top the fairy-tale narrative of comedian Chris McCausland and partner Dianne Buswell's win last year, but every series seems to produce its heroes (and the odd villains, too!). Ellie Goldstein is already emerging as one to watch – the 23-year-old actor and model was the first person with Down syndrome to make the cover of British Vogue.
Sports stars tend to go well, so footballers Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Karen Carney and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw will be hopeful. Drag artist La Voix will bring the glam, Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey the power, actor Alex Kingston the class, and all-round TV personality Dani Dyer the good vibes.
There are a couple of new professional dancers joining the ranks this year, with Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon making their debuts. And, as ever, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman (the latter also of The Traitors UK fame) are on hosting duties, with Shirley Ballas leading the usual judging team of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.
Keeeeeeeep reading to discover how to watch Strictly Come Dancing season 23 online wherever in the world you are – and for free!
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 online in the UK for free
Strictly Come Dancing 2025 launches on September 20, with new episodes airing every Saturday at around 6.30pm UK time (exact start times vary from week-to-week) on BBC One. The results show then airs on Sunday evenings on the same channel.
Miss the shows or can't tune on TV? You can watch Strictly Come Dancing via the BBC's on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer. You can watch episodes both live and on catch-up after they air through the service.
It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.
Away from the UK and want to stream Strictly 2025? Use a VPN by following the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Strictly Come Dancing 2025 on BBC iPlayer just as you would at home.
While the BBC is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online. by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.
Watch Strictly Come Dancing as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from only $3.09 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Strictly Come Dancing, head to iPlayer
Which Celebrities Are Competing In Strictly Come Dancing 2025?
- Harry Aikines-Aryeetey – Olympian and Gladiators star
- Karen Carney – Former football player
- George Clarke – YouTuber
- Lewis Cope – actor
- Stefan Dennis – actor
- Dani Dyer – TV personality
- Alex Kingston – actor
- Ellie Goldstein – model and actor
- Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – former footballer
- La Voix – Drag Race UK star
- Ross King – broadcaster
- Vicky Pattison – TV personality
- Chris Robshaw – Former rugby player
- Thomas Skinner – TV personality
- Balvinder Sopal – actor
Who Are The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Professional Dancers?
- Dianne Buswell
- Nadiya Bychkova
- Julian Caillon
- Vito Coppola
- Amy Dowden
- Karen Hauer
- Carlos Gu
- Katya Jones
- Neil Jones
- Nikita Kuzmin
- Gorka Marquez
- Luba Mushtuk
- Lauren Oakley
- Jowita Przystal
- Johannes Radebe
- Aljaž Škorjanec
- Michelle Tsiakkas
- Alexis Warr
- Kai Widdrington
- Nancy Xu
Who Is On The Judging Panel For Strictly Come Dancing 2025?
- Craig Revel Horwood
- Motsi Mabuse
- Shirley Ballas
- Anton Du Beke
Adam is a freelance writer with a decade of journalism experience behind him.
