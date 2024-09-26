How To Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 6 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly Free From Anywhere

How To Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 6 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, September 26 New Episodes: every Thursday at 8pm BST Channel: BBC Three Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) International Stream: WOW Presents (US, AU) | Crave (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 6: Preview

RuPaul is flying the Union Jack once more as another season of Drag Race UK hits our screens. It’s not only bigger and better than before – there’ll be a dozen episodes featuring twelve contestants from across the United Queendom – there’s also a strong James Bond theme being teased. Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon will have A View to a Death Drop on the judges’ panel, so we’re certain our queens will slay On Mama Ru’s Secret Service. Read our guide below for how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6 online and stream every episode free from anywhere.

Mother Ru is tucking away her nuts this fall as she reunites with squirrel friends Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton on the judging panel. They’ll be seeking a killer queen with the most Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent, and who can deliver gag-worthy lewks, a side-splitting Snatch Game performance, and lip-sync for their life on the main stage without losing their wig.

And these BBC queens betta werk if they want to be crowned “the UK’s next drag superstar.” This year’s cast represent all four nations of the United Kingdom and a diverse mix of backgrounds. There’s Marmalade, a Welsh queen whose sowing skills have served past winners, and the hot mug that is Charra Tea from Northern Ireland. Dita Garbo is the series’ oldest competing queen, whose drag serves up “burlesque Hollywood glamor,” while Zahriah Zapanta – a British Filipino from Manchester – considers themselves a colorful “Frankenstein” of different cultures.

In addition to the incredible twelve queens, there’s plenty of EXTRA special guest appearances planned, all just as gooped and gagged to be a part of this divine draggery as the contestants. They include TV presenter AJ Odudu, national treasure Amanda Holden, and American model Kristen McMenamy. And can we say it’s no "TRAGEDY!" that Claire Richards from UK pop group Steps will feature as a guest judge, while ‘80s pop icon Simon Le Bon will find himself with a front seat view to some RuGirl realness.

Get ready to hear “Oh Brit Crew!” any minute now, as our guide below explains how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6 online and stream every episode live or on-demand free with BBC iPlayer.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 6 in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

Mama Ru is back in Blighty. You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6 on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from Thursday, September 26. New episodes will air from 9pm BST and be available to stream on-demand on iPlayer from the same time.

If don’t have linear TV or prefer to watch on catch-up, you can stream the show via the BBC's online platform, BBC iPlayer. There you’ll also find RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World, in addition to Canada's Drag Race and Drag Race Down Under.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 6 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for RuPaul's Drag Race UK, head to BBC iPlayer

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 6 in the US

Drag Race UK has its home on Wow Presents Plus in the US, the premier service for drag stans, and Drag Race UK Season 6 episodes should arrive there to stream from Thursday, September 26 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. That's roughly the same time as episodes air in the UK.

A Wow Presents Plus subscription starts from $4.99 a month, or can opt for its annual plan, which costs $49.99 a year. As if that wasn't good enough value on its own, you can also watch the first episode of Drag Race UK Season 6 for free!

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 6 in Australia

Wow Presents Plus will serve Australians another fabulous dose of UK drag. Fans Down Under can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6 episodes in sync with their UK broadcast. That means new episodes will be available every Friday from September 27, at around 5am AEST.

A Wow Presents Plus subscription in Australia costs AU$7.38 a month, or AU$73.92 annually. And for that price, you get a hell of a lot of RuPaul’s Drag Race to choose from, plus heaps of other LGBTQ+ programming, too.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 6 in Canada

Canadians can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6 online with a subscription to Crave. An official release date hasn’t been confirmed, but typically new episodes are added day-and-date with their BBC Three broadcast. So, Canadians should expect new episodes to land every Thursday from September 26, at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Crave starts from $9.99 a month (+tax) with the option of three tiers depending on your appetite for commercials and whether you wish to access Crave's live channel streams. Choose between Basic, Standard, or Premium, and you can also save some dollars by opting to pay for a year upfront.

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 6

When Is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Coming Back For Season 6? It’s official! On September 5 it was announced that Ru, Michelle, and the Brit Crew would return alongside twelve fierce new queens for the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three. The latest season will premiere on Thursday, September 26 at 8pm BST, available on either BBC Three on BBC iPlayer.

What Queens Will Be In The Cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6? Actavia, 21-years-old, from Bala in Wales

Chanel O’Conor, 25-years-old, from Isle of Bute in Scotland

Charra Tea, 23-years-old, from Belfast in Northern Ireland

Dita Garbo, 48-years-old, from Folkestone, England

Kiki Snatch, 25-years-old, from London, England

Kyran Thrax, 26-years-old, from Lancashire, England

La Voix, 43-years-old, from Stockton-on-Tees, England

Lill, 36-years-old, from Manchester, England

Marmalade, 24-years-old, from Cardiff, Wales

Rileasa Slaves, 32-years-old, from London, England

Saki Yew, 33-years-old, from Manchester, England

Zahirah Zapanta, 28-years-old, from Nottingham, England

Meet The Queens

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 6 l Meet The Queens! - YouTube Watch On

Who Will Be A Guest Judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6? Drag Race UK Season 6 will provide another a thrilling ensemble of special guest judges and celebrity mentors, including former Steps band member Claire Richards, dancer and choreographer Claudimar Neto, and singer and actress Alexandra Burke, who’ll provide vocal coaching to the queens. Alison Goldfrapp, English musician and record producer

Amanda Holden, actress and Britain’s Got Talent judge

Beverley Knight, singer, songwriter, actress and radio personality

Simon Le Bon, lyricist and singer of Duran Duran

Mabel, Contemporary R&B and pop singer and songwriter

Kristen McMenamy, American model

Siobhán McSweeney, BAFTA-winning Derry Girls actress

AJ Odudu, television presenter

Claire Richards, former Steps band member and singer

Alexandra Burke, singer-songwriter and actress

Claudimar Neto, dancer and choreographer

Aaron Renfree, dancer and choreographer