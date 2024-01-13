How To Watch Gladiators UK Online And Stream New Episodes Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Gladiators UK Online

Watch Gladiators UK: Preview

One of the most beloved game shows of the 90s, Gladiators UK has been rebooted (for a second time) and the 2024 revival looks like it will stay true to the original, bringing back the near-impossible Hang Tough, iconic Gauntlet and Duel – complete with giant cotton buds, of course – events, among others, and throwing a handful of new ones into the mix.

There's no turning back the clock for Wolf, but the new lineup of Gladiators includes a pair of 6ft 6in behemoths in former rugby union and NFL player Apollo and bodybuilder Bionic, a junior Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships titleist Athena, and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning sprinter Nitro.

Fire was the first woman to compete at both the summer and winter Olympics, Steel was crowned the UK’s Fittest Man in 2020, and Fury is a current rugby union player and former British jiu-jitsu champion.

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are on hosting duties, while Guy Mowbray is on commentary and Mark Clattenburg, Sonia Mkoloma and Lee Phillips are our referees.

Contender ready! Gladiator ready! Three, two, one... Find out all the details about the series below, including how to watch Gladiators UK online and stream every new episode from wherever you are.

How to watch Gladiators UK online in the UK

Gladiators UK makes its long-awaited return to UK screens on Saturday, January 13. New episodes go out on Saturday evenings on free-to-air BBC One in the UK.

Broadcast times vary from week-to-week, but the premiere will air at 5.50pm GMT.

There will be 11 episodes in total and you'll be able to stream all of them live and on-demand through BBC iPlayer, which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app.

It's free to sign up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RJ) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home

How to watch Gladiators UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Gladiators UK just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Gladiators UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Can I watch Gladiators UK in the US and Canada?

Gladiators UK doesn't have a broadcaster in the US or Canada, and at the time of publication it seems that there are no plans in place to take the show across the Atlantic.

However, if you're a Brit in the US or Canada right now, you can always port yourself back home and watch the show using a VPN.

Can I watch Gladiators UK in Australia?

There are no plans to show Gladiators UK in Australia as of yet, because an all-Aussie reboot of the show is set to air on Network 10 and the free 10Play service starting Monday, January 15.

There's no trick to streaming shows on 10 Play, just head to its website or download the app available on smartphones, tablets and a wide range of other streaming devices.

Can I watch Gladiators UK in New Zealand?

New Zealand doesn't have an official broadcaster for Gladiators UK at present, either.

Of course, if you're a Brit traveling in New Zealand and want to catch all the action from back home, you can do so with the help of a VPN.

Everything We Know About Gladiators UK

Gladiators UK Trailer

UK Gladiators

Swipe to scroll horizontally Athena Karenjeet Kaur Bains Comet Ella-Mae Rayner Diamond Livi Sheldon Dynamite Emily Steel Electro Jade Packer Fire Montell Douglas Fury Jodie Ounsley Sabre Sheli McCoy Apollo Alex Gray Bionic Matty Campbell Giant Jamie Christian Johal Legend Matt Morsia Nitro Harry Aikines-Aryeetey Phantom Toby Olubi Steel Zack George Viper Quang Luong

When Is The Release Date Of Gladiators UK? Gladiators UK returns to UK screens on Saturday, January 13. Episodes will air on BBC One, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer.

How Many Episodes Are There In Gladiators UK? The first season of the Gladiators UK revamp will comprise 11 episodes, which means the final instalment is set to air on Saturday, March 23.