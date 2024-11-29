Sweethearts’ Caleb Haeron Praises The Comedy For Authentically Tackling The Midwest Queer Experience: ‘We’re Looking Out For Them, And It’s Gonna Be OK’
"It's a really tough experience."
Among the new titles on streaming during this Thanksgiving holiday week is Sweethearts, now available to watch with a Max subscription, which provides something new for fans of romantic comedies. The movie has two best friends and college freshman Jamie and Ben (Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga) deciding to tag team their break up with their respective partners over Thanksgiving break, who are still in high school, to free themselves up for college extracurricular activities. All the while, their mutual friend Palmer (Caleb Hearon) has an unexpected coming out journey that flips the script on what we usually see from the topic.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Caleb Hearon and the Sweetheart filmmakers about the movie’s powerful queer storyline, we learned about how authentic it is to Hearon’s own experience growing up in the Midwest, along with the great care that was placed in it. Hearon also hopes young people in the LGBTQ+ community will be affected by it, saying this:
Hearon grew up in rural Missouri, and could very much relate to the character of Palmer, who decides to come out through a literal party during the Thanksgiving break while Jamie and Ben are caught up on their breakup antics. Palmer has decided to move to Paris, France since high school, but he’s not particularly happy there. Hearon spoke further to the storyline with these words:
Sweetheearts was written by two real-life best friends, Dan Brier and Jordan Weiss, who told us they wrote the script after talking out their own relationship experiences on a besties road trip. When it came to Palmer’s side plot, they enlisted actual LGBTQ+ actors to play the queer roles, including Severance Season 2 cast member Tramell Tillman and Joel Kim Booster.
Weiss told us that having queer actors on the set of Sweethearts “added a lot” to the storyline Palmer goes through during the Max movie. Because instead of Palmer coming out to his peers, he comes across a queer couple (Tillman and Booster) living in his hometown. He is surprised they have stayed in the rural area and have found their own community when he felt like he needed to escape in order to be happy. As Hearon continued:
Hearon is 29 himself, and thus worlds away from the place Palmer is in as a college freshman, but was happy to tell Sweetheart’s authentic plotline and praised how the LGBTQ+ story was authentically handled. Sweethearts is streaming now, and you can check out what other upcoming LGBTQ+ movies are on the way here on CinemaBlend.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.