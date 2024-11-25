New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (November 25- December 1)

Thanksgiving is here and well that means lots of people will be gathering around the dinner table this week one expects many will also be gathering around the television. The best streaming services seem to know this as many of them have rolled out fantastic movies and TV for everybody to enjoy.

With the first of December here we're seeing the regular shifting of content that comes with the end of one month and the beginning of another. There's lots of new stuff coming soon to Disney Plus and an absolute deluge of content upcoming on Netflix here's a look at some of the highlights this week that you won't want to miss.

New TV

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 - November 28 (Peacock)

There are few Thanksgiving traditions quite like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As has been the case in previous years the parade will be carried live and is available with a Peacock subscription alongside its broadcast on NBC. This year includes new floats dedicated to Dora the Explorer, Disney Cruise Line, and even Netflix's hit series Wednesday. Performances will include Wicked's Cynthia Erivo as well as the original Broadway Wicked star Idina Menzel.

New Movies

(Image credit: Paramount)

Dear Santa - November 25 (Paramount+)

When a young boy tries to mail his Christmas list to Santa but unfortunately can't spell very well, he gets another magical creature instead who is not exactly holly or jolly. If you have a Paramount+ subscription you can see Jack Black star in Dear Santa as literal Satan. The devil grants the child three wishes in exchange for his immortal soul, leading to, one assumes, shenanigans.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our Little Secret - November 27 (Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan has become the queen of the Christmas rom-com on Netflix. A Netflix subscription already gives you her previous entries Falling For Christmas and Irish Wish. Now this holiday season she's back with another one called Our Little Secret. Lohan plays a woman visiting her boyfriend's family at Christmas only to discover that her ex-boyfriend, and almost fiance, is also a guest.

(Image credit: Max)

Sweethearts - November 28 (Max)

It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to sit down with family have a wonderful dinner and then gather around the television and watch a filthy sex comedy. Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga Star in Sweethearts as two college freshmen who make a pact to break up with their high school sweethearts over Thanksgiving break so that they can see other people. Maybe wait grandma goes home to watch this one.

(Image credit: Apple Corps Limited)

Beatles ‘63 - November 30 (Disney+)

3 years ago Peter Jackson premiered The Beatles: Get Back on Disney Plus, a documentary looking at the end of the Fab Four. This year, a Disney Plus subscription will bring us Beatles '63 a documentary about the beginning of the iconic band. Beatles '63 is produced by Martin Scorsese and will detail the pop band's breakthrough into global stardom.

December gets into full swing starting next week so we can expect even more fun holiday content meeting up to Christmas.