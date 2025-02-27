'It's A Cruel World Full Of Hate.' Taylor Lautner Dropped A Side By Side Of Selena Gomez And Nasty Fan Comments About Her Body In Post Supporting His Ex

It seems like a no-win situation for Selena Gomez when it comes to the cruel comments from body-shamers. At the SAG Awards, which aired February 23 on the 2025 TV schedule , the actress showed off what some called a “ dramatic weight loss .” People were quick to hit social media with their accusations and unsolicited opinions, and Taylor Lautner wasn’t having it. The Twilight star came to his ex’s defense by showing side-by-side photos of Gomez along with some of the comments.

Taylor Lautner and Selena Gomez briefly dated in 2009, and despite the fact that both have long since moved on — Lautner married his wife of the same name in 2022, and Gomez got engaged to Benny Blanco in December — he apparently felt compelled to speak out against the hate. On Instagram Stories, he posted side-by-side photos of the Only Murders in the Building star from this year and last year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, adding the text:

It’s a cruel world full of hate out there. You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience it doesn’t make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters. And it sure isn’t the shape, color or appearance of your body. Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out … and to be a little bit nicer.

Selena Gomez was stunning in both images, sporting a long, sleeveless white dress for the 2024 ceremony (a color we’re hoping to see more of in her engagement era ). Over the image on Taylor Lautner’s post, he pasted people's hurtful comments (interestingly choosing not to delete the body-shamers’ handles), which read:

Really not to be mean, but it’s time for Ozempic

I remember when she used to be hot

Oh she big big

She’s an absolute unit

Over the 2025 photo, which showed the Emilia Pérez actress’ slimmer physique, Lautner highlighted just how hypocritical people could be by adding the following comments:

She caved and got on ozempic I see

She looked better thicc

Skinnier isn’t prettier, and here’s the proof. Keep your curves.

Award Season Ozempic 24 mg. pathetic

She was a whale a couple of weeks ago. It’s magic.

It really is disheartening to look at the two images side-by-side and see that body-shamers will never be satisfied, no matter what size someone is.

This is an issue Selena Gomez has been forced to address multiple times in the past. She’s spoken out about having lupus , telling fans her medication causes her weight to fluctuate . And she’s said she’d rather be healthy than conform to whatever body type people deem ideal.

Selena Gomez may have medical justification for the changes her body goes through, but she shouldn’t have to justify that to anyone, regardless of the reason. That goes for comments on other celebs’ bodies too, and hopefully, Taylor Lautner pointing out the hypocrisy in body-shaming and calling for people to be kinder will make an impact.