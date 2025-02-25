Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Selena Gomez’s ‘Dramatic Weight Loss,’ But She’s Totally Addressed This Before

Selena Gomez seems to be as happy as ever after getting engaged to Benny Blanco and earning praise for her roles in Emilia Pérez and on Only Murders in the Building (which has a fifth season expected to be released on the 2025 TV schedule). She was certainly all smiles accepting a SAG Award with her OMITB co-stars on Sunday. Some fans were more focused on questioning her “dramatic weight loss,” but this is an issue Gomez has discussed before.

Selena Gomez was among those accepting the trophy for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series for the murder mystery series (streaming with a Hulu subscription) at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23. She looked simply glamorous in a black off-the-shoulder silk gown that criss-crossed in the front:

(Image credit: Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The actress’ slimmed-down appearance caught the attention of some social media users like Bored Panda, who immediately jumped to conclusions by asking:

‘Ozempic?’: Selena Gomez unveils dramatic weight loss at 2025 SAG Awards.

Ozempic is among the medications that have popularly been used for weight loss (and is therefore often the first assumption made when a celebrity appears to have toned down). However, Selena Gomez has been open about her weight fluctuation for years.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum has lupus, even undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017, which has prevented her from maintaining a consistent weight. She spoke about it on a TikTok Live in 2023 saying of her lupus medication:

When I’m taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally, and then when I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight. … We have days where maybe we feel like shit, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important and I believe they are what helps me.

She discussed it again that same year on the series series Dear… (which you can stream with an Apple TV+ subscription), saying:

My weight would constantly fluctuate because I would be on certain medications. And obviously, people just ran with it… It was like they couldn’t wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus.

Many of her fans were quick to come to her defense regarding the Ozempic accusations, with X (Twitter) comments including:

When she gains weight cuz of lupus yall bodyshame her, when she loses weight cuz shes in remission yall say it's "ozempic" GET A LIFE – @selenalovesme_

– @selenalovesme_ "Selena Gomez doing ozempic" This woman has been battling lupus for more than a decade and this is not the first time she has lost weight. – @espressoriana

– @espressoriana I really, really hate that every time a public figure loses weight, Ozempic allegations fly. Selena Gomez’s body has already been picked apart to hell and back publicly, please just let that girl live. She has an autoimmune disease and weight fluctuations come with it. – @MissMercia_

– @MissMercia_ Leave selena alone stop talking about her weight and everyone who loses weight doesn't use ozempic like shut up and leave selena alone – @enidintrovert

Hopefully, Selena Gomez is blocking out the body-shaming noise and enjoying her professional success and her engagement era, which she kicked off with a gorgeous white minidress. The singer/actress also killed it at the Golden Globes, as she channeled Cinderella in blue Prada. If we need to focus on anything in Gomez's life, I'd rather just be excited for all the good things happening for her.