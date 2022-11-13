It's Official: Twilight's Taylor Lautner Is Married, And There Are Two Taylor Lautners Now

It would seem that those Hollywood wedding bells are ringing once more, as a Twilight alum has officially tied the knot. Taylor Lautner and longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome are now man and wife. The two got engaged around this time last year, and it’s honestly hard to believe that time has passed so quickly. Reports indicate that the two had a beautiful ceremony but, of course, this union means one big thing – there are now officially two Taylor Lautners!

The newly wed couple jumped the broom this past Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, which isn’t far from Paso Robles, California. According to Daily Mail , the ceremony was attended by 100 of the pair’s closest friends and family members. The news outlet also obtained photos from the lovely event, which show the now-husband and wife looking good and locking lips. All in all, it looked like a truly beautiful day, and one that they’ll surely never forget.

Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner were introduced by the actor’s sister, who met the former Ms. Dome at a small church in Nashville. The Lautner’s eventually got engaged (exactly one year before their wedding), and the actor popped the question in such a sweet way. As the star explained, he proposed in their kitchen, because his lady loves to cook. After making the engagement official, the two seemed quite happy. Since then,, Dome has also sported her sweet ring during parties and other public events. For an example of that, check out the photo down below from a Halloween bash:

The two have proven to be one of Hollywood’s most delightful, yet chill, couples and have exemplified that in a few ways. However, one thing that struck fans almost immediately after their engagement was the fact that once they tied the knot, they’d have the same first and last name. Even Keke Palmer found herself fascinated by Taylor Dome’s eventual name change. It’s an unusual situation, for sure, but it’s also pretty sweet.

Aside from that, many have also found pleasure in the fact that Twilight has had a funny effect on their relationship. Taylor Lautner previously joked about his fiancé once being Team Edward (as many fans were back in the day). The 30-year-old star has a very good sense of humor about the whole thing. In fact, after his partner posted a video in which she poked fun at her crush on Robert Pattinson and mentioned that she ended up with Lautner, her beau dryly responded, “bout time I won something.”

It goes without saying that audiences have pretty much seen the actor grow up before their eyes. Once a child actor known for his roles in movies like The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, he’d eventually become a teen heartthrob through his role in The Twilight Saga. With all of that in mind, it must be surreal for some longtime fans to know that he’s now a full-fledged adult with a ring on his finger.

While it's crazy to think that Taylor Lautner is now a married man, what’s even more unbelievable is that he has a spouse who now shares his first and last name. Still, what isn’t far-fetched is the love that the two seem to share, and we wish them the very best as they start this new chapter in their lives.