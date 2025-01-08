I'm Hoping It's The Year Of White For Selena Gomez After Her Engagement With Benny Blanco, And This Minidress Was A Great Way To Kick It Off

The past month or so has been an especially celebratory time for superstar multi-hyphenate Selena Gomez. Not only was she recently nominated in two different Golden Globes categories for the 2025 awards, but December saw her become engaged to music producer/songwriter Benny Blanco , her boyfriend of about a year and a half. While her engagement photos included her in pale blue jeans and a big fuzzy jacket (while having a Taco Bell picnic ), I’m hoping it’s now the year of white for Gomez, seeing as how she just kicked things off with a great minidress.

What White Minidress Did Selena Gomez Recently Wear?

Selena Gomez has always been great at getting dolled up. For the Golden Globes (which did her a little dirty ) she delivered a Cinderella-esque Disney Princess look , and has previously stunned us in a purple flower dress . She might not be specifically thinking about wedding attire just yet, but the minidress she wore while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently has sure made me hope she pulls out this color all year long:

(Image credit: ABC)

OK, I’ll give you a minute to get all your “Oooooohs” and “Ahhhhhhs” out of the way…

Ready? Doesn’t she look amazing?! The official details on who made her outfit don’t seem to be available right now, but I bet this bridal-adjacent ensemble will be pretty easy to replicate in no time.

The Emilia Pérez (which can be seen with your Netflix subscription ) nominee suited up in a scalloped white minidress which appears to be one-shouldered. She covered things up a bit with a long, satiny blazer in the same shade, which was accompanied by white, ankle-strap stilettos, a smooth bob with a little curl at the ends, bright red lipstick, and (of course) diamonds, including the sparkler on her hand. Though Gomez wasn’t one of the Golden Globe winners , she’s definitely a winner in this combo!

Obviously, the duo of white and minidress has been around forever, and we’ve seen other celebs put the two together, like Jenna Ortega with a few itty-bitty flowers about a year ago and Sydney Sweeney’s sweet minidress for a Tonight Show appearance. But, the fit we see the Only Murders in the Building star in can’t help but make one think of bride life, amirite? She looks like a sophisticated, recently married lady who just changed out of her gorgeous wedding gown so that she could party the night away at her reception, doesn’t she?

It’s still early days in the wedding planning stages of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s romance, but let’s hope they both continue to delight us by getting flirty and dressing up for all to see as they prepare to head down the aisle in front of their friends and family in the near future.