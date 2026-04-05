‘The Ego Here Is Incredible.’ Fans Did Not Hold Back After Kylie Kelce’s Rant Over Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

If there’s one thing we know about Kylie Kelce, it's that she’s not going to lie. And, on that note, she definitely didn’t hold back regarding fans and members of the media asking her and mother-in-law Donna Kelce about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship — specifically the couple’s impending wedding. Well, that honesty train runs both ways, apparently, because people have some pretty strong thoughts on the podcaster’s expletive-filled rant.

What Kylie Kelce Said About The Travis And Taylor Questions

Before we get to the salty Swifties, let’s quickly recap what it was that Jason Kelce’s wife said to get everyone so fired up. With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged wedding date approaching, it’s not surprising to hear that members of the Kelce family have been fielding more questions from the media hoping to get some details. Kylie Kelce insisted she had no tea, and, even if she did, she wouldn’t spill. On her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie said:

Quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials. Nobody’s fucking telling you anything! I don’t have any details. I don’t have any details. I don’t have any details.

She proceeded to say that from now on, her response to anyone’s questions will be, “Suck my a--.”

How Fans Reacted To Kylie Kelce’s Rant

Kylie Kelce’s rant may have been aimed at media outlets more than fans, particularly after TMZ photographers were “being creeps” at LAX trying to get Donna Kelce to talk about the wedding. Still, many people took issue with her message, especially given how Swifties have embraced her and her family. X (Twitter) user BWray80 wrote:

New Heights was an average podcast. Sort of amateurish. It didn’t get popular until Travis started dating Taylor. Kylie used that to leverage her own podcast. The only reason anyone listens to Kylie is Taylor Swift. The ego here is incredible.

There’s no question that both Jason and Travis Kelce have seen a boost in popularity since Taylor Swift entered the picture. Jersey sales skyrocketed, and Kylie Kelce certainly benefited from the Swiftie fanbase when Not Gonna Lie premiered in December 2024 — just months after New Heights reupped for big bucks.

Other fans said on X:

No one would listen to her if Travis wasn't marrying Taylor, no one was begging for Kylie content before. – deusvultks

– deusvultks What else are you supposed to ask the wife of a retired NFL player? – ChuckRossDC

– ChuckRossDC So wait the people who make her famous can now suck her ass! Maybe someone should remind her that if you want privacy there is a way to get it. Go be private!!! – TDeeMomMom

– TDeeMomMom She is living off of their fame and is upset when people ask her questions… – AndrewG930

Another fan invoked South Park’s skewering of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, posting:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kylie Kelce telling people to stop asking her about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on the podcast she started for the sole purpose of monetizing her relationship/proximity to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce https://t.co/lgGYdtiyXT pic.twitter.com/RPqBixgXjFApril 3, 2026

Some fans did come to Kylie Kelce’s defense, though, with ashesofthebeach responding to one critical post by saying:

As a Swiftie, this take is not it. I was a Kelce family fan years before they started dating. Kylie has built an amazing platform on her own, as have Jason, Brandon and Travis.

While she has undoubtedly benefited from being in proximity to Taylor Swift, Kylie Kelce has said being in the spotlight isn’t her “cup of tea,” and I have to think fans would be even more upset if she were name-dropping her future sister-in-law at every opportunity and divulging Travis Kelce’s wedding secrets to the press.

Whether or not we’ll actually have a wedding to celebrate in a couple of months remains to be seen, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been laying low for a while — other than to dance the night away at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. We know we’ll see Kelce on the field again this fall, but will he be a happily married man by then? Please don’t ask Kylie Kelce.