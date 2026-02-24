Will Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Score An Invite To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged six months ago, and reports come out frequently about when the wedding will be, where it will be held and who will be there. Considering the singer’s friendship with Blake Lively, a very specific question that’s come up amid her It Ends With Us legal battle is if she and Ryan Reynolds will be there to see the singer and football player tie the knot.

While reports about Swift and Lively’s friendship being strained have been circulating for a while now, the release of their texts amid the Gossip Girl star’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni has amplified it. Commenting on that, and how the “Betty” singer reportedly feels about it, a source told Us Weekly :

[It made Swift] feel exposed and kind of violated, like, something private suddenly wasn’t hers anymore. That doesn’t sit well with her.

According to that source, overall, Swift and Lively’s friendship is allegedly “not what it once was.” Speaking about how their bond has frayed, the insider claimed:

It’s not what it once was. There has been an emotional gap that’s hard to ignore, and rebuilding that closeness doesn’t feel simple or immediate. Their friends aren’t sure if they will ever be back to how they used to be.

It’s this comment that led to the prospect of Lively attending Swift’s wedding. According to the insider, the singer and Travis Kelce have “some hesitation” over inviting the actress. Why is that the case? Well, according to this source its allegedly because:

It would likely trigger a media frenzy.

Let’s be real, when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get married, it will be a “media frenzy” no matter what. However, it stands to reason that they’d like to avoid any negative press if possible. Obviously, we don’t know where exactly the women’s friendship stands. However, according to this source, all the drama surrounding Lively and her legal battle with Justin Baldoni could be causing the engaged couple to consider their wedding invitation a little more than they might have before.

A second source also spoke about how Swift and Lively have allegedly grown apart. They claimed that while they’ve texted a bit, they haven’t “had a meaningful conversation” in a while. Claiming that the pop star feels “violated by proximity,” the insider alleged:

When Taylor got pulled into this, it triggered boundary tightening… It will take time to see how things end up between them.

This comment goes along with others about how Swift and Lively’s relationship has changed amid everything going on with It Ends With Us, and it comes as reports about the singer’s popularity fluctuating and the actress’s reputation being impacted have come out. Now, based on this other insider knowledge, it would seem that the A Simple Favor actress’s invitation to this high-profile wedding could be up in the air.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the moment, it is not known whether Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will be at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. However, if this source is correct, it would seem that they might not be the obvious guests they were before all this legal drama began. So, as this all continues to unfold, we’ll be sure to keep you updated about how the It Ends With Us legal situation is impacting Blake Lively and those around her, like Taylor Swift.