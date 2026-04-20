Club Memberships Have Been Revoked When Fans Snapped Taylor Swift Pics. What Happened When She And Travis Kelce Showed Up This Time

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be engaged, but that doesn't mean date nights are out for the long time couple. It’s no secret the mega-popstar likes to spend time in the Big Apple, with songs like “Welcome To New York” and “Cornelia Street” in her ouevre. Though Swift has since moved her permanent residence to Kansas City , the concrete jungle is still her playground, but only sometimes an anonymous one.

On her frequent visits to New York, one of Swift’s favorite spots is Casa Cipriani. In the past, club memberships have been revoked when fans have snapped Taylor Swift pics, so the club took a different approach when Swift and Kelce showed up this past weekend.

What Happened Last Time At Casa Cipriani

Casa Cipriani is a celebrity hotspot in NYC, largely due to its private members club. The upscale establishment takes privacy very seriously, stating in its rules that photo and video are strictly prohibited on club premises. It was a rule that was violated by fans when images of Swift and then-boyfriend Matty Healy visiting Casa Cipriani in 2023, such as the following TikTok video, appeared on social media:

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At the time, the “Fortnight” singer and the 1975 frontman were seen getting dinner with Swift’s friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his wife actress Margaret Qualley. Healy and Swift left the club soon after due the privacy violation, and per Page Six , at least 3 members were kicked out, their memberships revoked, over the infringement.

It’s clear Casa Cipriani values Swift’s membership and was furious at the rule violation, as an insider source for the media outlet confirmed the club sent out an email firmly reminding all members of the photo policy.

In the Swiftie community, these images were a big deal. At the time, the singer was just starting her first U.S. leg of The Eras Tour, and had recently ended her 6-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. After years of rumored history and sending secret messages to each other , the Casa Cipriani photos captured Healy and Swift on their first public date as a couple.

A source later told Page Six that the Tortured Poets Department songstress canceled her own Casa Cipriani membership over the incident. The club refuted that claim, and now it seems they they were telling the truth. Swift returned to Cipriani this past weekend with now-fiancè Travis Kelce, and this time, the exclusive venue wasn’t risking a repeat offense.

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What Casa Cipriani Did This Time To Prevent Photos

Upon receiving word that the soon-to-be-wed power couple would be attending the club last Friday night, an insider for Page Six reported members hanging out on the club’s terrace were told to put their phones in their pockets. There must have been several security keeping a close eye on the patrons, as the source noted:

They couldn’t even use them to check email. No one knew why, though.

The reason became quite clear when Swift and Kelce showed up minutes later with a group of friends. If I were the famous showgirl, I would have felt some anxiety being back in the exact spot where the photo situation happened three years prior. Hopefully there’s less pressure to keep things on the down low now that she is publicly engaged to the Kansas City Chiefs player, though.

We should have known, nothing will keep Swift away from her favorite NYC hotspots . Many of the restaurants frequented by Swift, such as Via Carota , The Corner Store, and Chez Margaux, are now booked solid after gaining the 1989 singer’s stamp of approval.

I honestly bet her wedding venue will be booked up for the next five years once it is announced. The nuptials were rumored to be happening near Newport, RI , where Swift famously has hosted several 4th of July parties. However, a source told Page Six the wedding will take place on July 3 in Swift’s favorite city: Yes, New York, New York.