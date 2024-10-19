Taylor Swift Finally Wore A New Reputation Bodysuit During The Eras Tour, And Swifties Hilariously Lost Their Minds

Taylor Alison Swift has done it again, she’s sent Swifties into a frenzy over the potential re-release of Reputation . This time was monumental though, because as we wait for Swift’s next projects – and namely the (Taylor’s Version) of her sixth album – for the first time ever during the Eras Tour, she wore a new bodysuit for her Rep set. To put it lightly, her fans (and I) are losing their minds over this development.

To begin this journey through the minds of freaked-out Swifties, I’d like to take you back to the night of October 19. Swift appeared for the Rep set in a NEW black and gold snake bodysuit, and to illustrate how tons of fans were feeling when they realized she had a never-before-seen fit on, here’s a great meme from Drake and Josh from @SwiftieMegan87:

Now, here’s why those expressions are so fitting. Since March of 2023, Taylor Swift has only ever worn a black bodysuit with red snakes for this portion of the Eras concert. For every other set, she’s included new looks. In fact, when she announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) she wore tons of new blue pieces to celebrate it.

So, fans have assumed that whenever she finally wore a new Rep fit it would mean an announcement was coming. That’s why Swifties were acting like this meme posted by @zaralovestaylor when they saw her emerge to sing "...Ready For It?":

“AND SHE’S WORN THE SAME REPUTATION BODYSUIT FOR THE ENTIRE TOUR AND THAT ONE WAS BLACK AND RED BUT TONIGHT SHE HAS A NEW ONE AND IT’S BLACK AND GOLD AND SHE HASN’T RELEASED REPUTATION TAYLOR’S VERSION YET SO THIS HAS TO MEAN SOMETHING RIGHT” #MiamiTSErasTour pic.twitter.com/fYNulOv8uIOctober 19, 2024

Shock, awe and hype are the general words I’d use to describe how Swifties are feeling right now, and that was proven by @dani_readyforit’s post:

THE NEW SUIT. THE HAIR. THE RAIN. THE CONFIDENCE. HELP. pic.twitter.com/p0Ui3cOcCLOctober 19, 2024

Now, following the announcement of the Eras Tour book , Swift kept the Eras hype alive by posting a fun TikTok from Miami – which is where last night’s concert was. All around, anticipation was high for the show because of all this and the theories surrounding the potential announcement of Rep. So, yeah, when she appeared in the black and gold, fans were looking like Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon in this video @kissmemucho posted:

me when taylor finally appeared with a new reputation suit #MiamiTSErasTour pic.twitter.com/4J0uDYeOD3October 19, 2024

Basically, Swifties were running around social media screaming over this exciting news, because they naturally thought an announcement would follow it. That’s why @BetttysCardigan’s post is so hilariously fitting:

[CAR CRASH] [BUILDINGS FALLING] “GOOD GOD” [EXPLOSION] [BABY CRYING] “WAAAAH WAAAAAH” [YELLING] “SHUT THAT DAMN BABY UP” [POLICE SIRENS] WEE WOO WEE WOO [HELICOPTERS AND NEWS TRUCKS] “... WE’RE REPORTING LIVE FROM THE SCENE-“ [BANG] “MY LEG... MY LEG...” https://t.co/x2yhZ5kDGHOctober 19, 2024

However…um…nothing was announced during the surprise song set . So, we Swifties live to clown another day as we mope over getting pranked by the “Mastermind.” To encapsulate the general vibe over getting got again, @aquamarinemoonn used a cheeky video of Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce to react to the lack of announcements:

taylor swift walking out in a brand new gold rep bodysuit just to dive into the stage after surprise songs pic.twitter.com/vT3ZDjHJNhOctober 19, 2024

All around, it was so fun to take in all the chaos as Swifties reacted to the pop star wearing a new Reputation bodysuit for the first time ever on the Eras Tour...even though it didn’t result in an announcement.

So, now, it’s time to focus on the shows that lie ahead as we wait to see what other fun new outfits, tricks and surprises Taylor Swift has planned for us.