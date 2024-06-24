Taylor Swift Doesn’t Mess Around, Has Already Seemingly Reacted To Dave Grohl’s Shot At Her Not Playing ‘Live’

It was a big weekend for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, with her most recent dates featuring a meet-and-greet with Prince William , boyfriend Travis Kelce joining her on stage for The Tortured Poets Department set and never-before-played surprise songs . However, the Eras Tour wasn’t the only show in town, and apparently Dave Grohl wanted to make sure people knew that. The rocker took a shot at Swift during the Foo Fighters’ concert Saturday in London, alleging Swift doesn’t perform live. The “Anti-Hero” singer did not mess around, either, as she wasted no time in responding to the shade.

What Did Dave Grohl Say About Taylor Swift?

Before we get to the response, let’s refresh our memories on what exactly the iconic rock star said about Taylor Swift. As Dave Grohl and his band the Foo Fighters performed at London Stadium on June 22, he referenced the artist who had taken over Wembley Stadium, saying to the crowd :

I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place.

The former Nirvana’s drummer appeared to be taking a shot at Taylor Swift for not playing live, insinuating that when you play live, you’re bound to make mistakes. The 14-time Grammy winner seemed unwilling to let the comment slide, as she responded pretty quickly.

Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl’s ‘Live’ Dig

While Taylor Swift didn’t directly acknowledge the Foo Fighters’ shade or call anyone out by name, she made sure to show love for her band during the June 23 Eras Tour concert. While she shows appreciation for her musicians at every show, she did so earlier in the evening than normal, and there seemed to be an added flair to her comments on Sunday, as she told the Wembley Stadium crowd:

Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.

As seen in a tweet of her speech, there was no emphasis on the word “live” or any other indication that her show of gratitude was a reaction to anything, but it is interesting that she was mentioned the band played live for three and a half hours on the day after Dave Grohl’s perceived disrespect.

What Has Dave Grohl Said About Taylor Swift In The Past?

While many Swifties were quick to rebuff the rock star for his comments about Taylor Swift, others were confused by it, as Dave Grohl isn’t exactly known for disrespecting other artists, and he’s only had good things to say about Swift in the past. In 2015 the “All Too Well” singer opened for the Foo Fighters at the BBC Radio Big 1 Weekend, with Grohl saying he was “officially obsessed” after seeing Swift’s set.

In 2016 the “Learn to Fly” singer recalled a time when Taylor Swift saved him from embarrassing himself in front of Sir Paul McCartney — who, incidentally, was at the Eras Tour this weekend. Dave Grohl said he was high when the Beatle asked him to play a song, on a left-handed guitar no less, and Swift swooped in “like fucking Batman” to accompany him on the Foo Fighters hit “Best of You.”

Even more, when the frontman heard about T-Swift’s plan to re-record her albums in 2021, he was apparently deeply impressed, per Rolling Stone , exclaiming:

Like, fuck yeah, girl. Hell hath no fury. Now I’m scared of her!