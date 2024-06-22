Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Snapped Photos With Prince William And His Kids At An Eras Tour Show, And Fans Have All The ‘Royalty’ Comments

We’re used to seeing A-listers at the Eras Tour. During Taylor Swift’s first set of shows over a year ago Laura Dern, Emma Stone and more were seen dancing and having a blast, and just a few weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their kids were in Madrid for a show. Over the last year, the celebs have shown up to see one of music’s biggest names, and now we can add literal royalty to that list. Yep, Prince William and his kids were at the Eras Tour in London, and Swift even posted a photo with them and her boyfriend Travis Kelce . Of course, along with this photo came a bunch of royally entertaining comments too.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Met Prince William And His Kids During The Eras Tour

As Swifties wait for Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects and to see if she posts any hints about what’s coming next, they were surprised on the day after her first show in London by a photo of her with Prince William, his kids -- Charlotte and George -- and Travis Kelce. She wished the Prince of Wales a happy birthday and noted how well the show went by posting this sweet selfie:

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

It’s worth noting that this is also the first time Taylor Swift has posted a photo with her boyfriend to her Instagram grid, so that’s big news too.

Along with Swift’s monumental post, the Prince of Wales also uploaded a cute photo of the pop star taking a selfie with him and his kids. She’s rocking her “The Man” blazer, and they’re all smiling ear to ear, take a look:

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Truly, there’s no denying the royal power in these photos. While the couple is standing with literal royalty, Swift and Kelce are lowkey America’s royal couple. So, you better believe fans had all the comments about how much regal power was featured in these images.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may not be literal royalty, but, as I mentioned before, they feel like the United States’ royal couple in a way. So, you better believe I was feeling the same way as @updatesswiftbr when I saw this photo:

i'm only seeing royalty in this picture. 👑

Keeping the royal comments coming, @cmtswift had a great point as they posted:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

so glad the british royal family was finally able to meet the american royal family

Of course, the comments didn’t stop there. People had all sorts of royal jokes and statements about this image, and who can blame them? It’s honestly wild to see the Royal Family with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Here are some other highlights from the comments:

GOOD MORNING SALUTE TO ME IM YOUR AMERICAN QUEEN - @sippingaugust

USA and UK royalty - @chartstswift

OH MOTHER QUEEN THE POWER OF THIS PICTURE ???????? - @taylaswiff___

omg it’s the royal family with america’s royal couple!! - @japrilss

QUEEN standing next to fans omg - @tis_sjoberg

It’s quite fun to think about the Royal Family witnessing the surprise songs and possibly theorizing about elements of the show like the orange door . While I obviously don’t know if William, Charlotte and George are massive Swifties, it’s fun to hypothesize that they are. Plus, based on the images of them with the “Karma” singer and the football player, they 100% had a blast at this concert that’s taken the world by storm.

Genuinely, the royalty in this photo is a bit overwhelming in the best way, and it’s honestly wild to see Prince William and his kids posing for selfies with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. And who knows what will happen next? Swift has a few more shows in London, so maybe more royals will pop up to see her perform, or maybe we’ll get more fun moments like this one from America’s royal couple.