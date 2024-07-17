‘Finally, It Was Real’: Taylor Swift Fan Who Was Turned Away From The Eras Tour Over Her Wheelchair Finally Got To See The Pop Star

For many Swifties, getting tickets to the Eras Tour through Ticketmaster was the “Great War.” However, for Silvia Stoyanova, it was the first battle in a bigger war for better access to concerts, like Taylor Swift’s, for people with disabilities. After being told she wouldn’t be able to attend the concert due to lack of wheelchair access, she pushed back, and eventually made her way to the show. Now, she’s sharing her experience.

Stoyanova bought her tickets in July 2023 for Swift’s show in Milan. It was a premium ticket, and she was told by the venue that the front row was “not enabled for wheelchair access and that the designated wheelchair access section was sold out. After that, she took to Change.org to get more wheelchair access in the stadium, and she reached out to Italy’s minister for disabilities to “take charge of the more playful aspects of the life of people with disabilities.”

It took months, but she did get a ticket, she was able to “ make the friendship bracelets , take the moment and taste it,” and she opened up to Variety about what it was like to go to the concert:

At first I was looking at the screens, because we were positioned laterally, of course. And initially we even had a big power pole in right in front of us. But then [we moved] and every now and again, I would glance at the stage and think, ‘Oh my God, she’s really there!’ I’ve watched too many TikTok videos of Taylor this year. So watching the screens was a bit like watching those, unfortunately. But then when she was within sight on the diamond right at center stage, I said to myself, ‘Wait, we’re breathing the same air!’ OK, along with 60,000 other people — but in short, we still feel the same heat, hear the same sounds, feel the same things. I mean, it’s like a connection, right? Finally, it was real.

Learn More About What Taylor Swift Has Coming Up Next: (Image credit: Disney+) Upcoming Taylor Swift Music And Other Things For Swifties To Look Forward To

While it was real, and she had a great time, there is still work to be done. She noted that she missed the first 40 minutes of the show because those working at the stadium didn’t know where the entrance to the disabled platform was. However, she did make it and saw most of the concert.

After all the adversity she faced to get in, she finally got to see Taylor Swift in the flesh, and it was a beautifully overwhelming experience. She said her “biggest highlight” was “All Too Well,” because that felt like the moment she was truly connected with Swift and the other Swifties. She also noted that the Reputation set and “Champagne Problems” were highlights, which I’m in total agreement with after seeing the Eras Tour live myself .

Overall, it was an emotional night, and she was thrilled to be there, as she said:

And I cried a lot, during every song. Unloading all the tension, stress and fear that I carried inside me for a year. My mom and my friend were saying, ‘We got in. Why are you crying?’ And I said, ‘I know we’re in. That’s exactly why I’m crying.’

Along with sharing her experience at the concert, Silvia Stoyanova explained that she’s continuing to work toward and advocate for more access for folks with disabilities.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, I’m so happy she got to see the show, witness “All Too Well,” the surprise songs and more. However, I also wish she could have gone to this concert without having to fight so hard for it and miss the first part.

While there’s still a lot of work to do, I think Stoyanova’s story shows that steps are being taken in the right direction. Hopefully, this will also help amplify the voices of disabled folks, and help them get the resources they need to attend events like The Eras Tour without having to fight for it.