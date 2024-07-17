‘Finally, It Was Real’: Taylor Swift Fan Who Was Turned Away From The Eras Tour Over Her Wheelchair Finally Got To See The Pop Star
She got to "make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it!"
For many Swifties, getting tickets to the Eras Tour through Ticketmaster was the “Great War.” However, for Silvia Stoyanova, it was the first battle in a bigger war for better access to concerts, like Taylor Swift’s, for people with disabilities. After being told she wouldn’t be able to attend the concert due to lack of wheelchair access, she pushed back, and eventually made her way to the show. Now, she’s sharing her experience.
Stoyanova bought her tickets in July 2023 for Swift’s show in Milan. It was a premium ticket, and she was told by the venue that the front row was “not enabled for wheelchair access and that the designated wheelchair access section was sold out. After that, she took to Change.org to get more wheelchair access in the stadium, and she reached out to Italy’s minister for disabilities to “take charge of the more playful aspects of the life of people with disabilities.”
It took months, but she did get a ticket, she was able to “make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” and she opened up to Variety about what it was like to go to the concert:
While it was real, and she had a great time, there is still work to be done. She noted that she missed the first 40 minutes of the show because those working at the stadium didn’t know where the entrance to the disabled platform was. However, she did make it and saw most of the concert.
After all the adversity she faced to get in, she finally got to see Taylor Swift in the flesh, and it was a beautifully overwhelming experience. She said her “biggest highlight” was “All Too Well,” because that felt like the moment she was truly connected with Swift and the other Swifties. She also noted that the Reputation set and “Champagne Problems” were highlights, which I’m in total agreement with after seeing the Eras Tour live myself.
Overall, it was an emotional night, and she was thrilled to be there, as she said:
Along with sharing her experience at the concert, Silvia Stoyanova explained that she’s continuing to work toward and advocate for more access for folks with disabilities.
Overall, I’m so happy she got to see the show, witness “All Too Well,” the surprise songs and more. However, I also wish she could have gone to this concert without having to fight so hard for it and miss the first part.
While there’s still a lot of work to do, I think Stoyanova’s story shows that steps are being taken in the right direction. Hopefully, this will also help amplify the voices of disabled folks, and help them get the resources they need to attend events like The Eras Tour without having to fight for it.
As we learn more about stories like this related to the Eras Tour, we’ll keep you posted. Also, we’ll be here to keep you updated on all things Taylor Swift – from the re-release of Reputation to sweet, wholesome and important stories from her global tour.
