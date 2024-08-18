Fans Are Sad And Mad After Taylor Swift's Surprise Song Didn't Yield The Reputation Announcement They Wanted: ‘I Am Lost’

Taylor Swift is known as one of the hardest-working people in the music industry, and that’s why even with plenty of projects for Swifties to be excited about — including the surprise double album she released in April and her ongoing Eras Tour — fans are anxiously awaiting an announcement regarding the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) . During the surprise song set of her most recent Eras Tour concert in London, it seemed like the moment had arrived, but Swift yet again left fans hysterical when no news came about the upcoming re-release.

After all of the drama between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun , the global superstar is still in the midst of releasing “Taylor’s Versions” of her first six albums, with her 2006 self-titled album and 2017’s Reputation being the final two. Swift is infamous for dropping easter eggs, and Swifties were convinced that when “I Did Something Bad” appeared during her acoustic set — which it did on August 17 at Wembley Stadium — a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement would accompany it. It didn’t, and fans were in absolute turmoil, with one tweeting :

I CANT DO THIS ANYMORE I DONT UNDERSTAND WHY AFTER A YEAR AND HALF NOT PERFORMING [I DID SOMETHING BAD], SHE DID NOW WITHOUT ANY ANNOUNCEMENT I AM LOST

Deep breaths, Swifties, we can get through this. The significance of “I Did Something Bad” is that until Saturday, that was the only song off of Reputation that hadn’t been played on the Eras Tour. Taylor Swift previously announced the re-releases of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on the day that she played the last song on those albums. The fact that she didn’t follow suit a third time proves the lyrics she sang herself in the song in question: “They never see it comin’ / what I do next.”

It seems like fans didn’t know whether to be upset that they’d waited so long for that song for nothing or amused at how hard we all bought into this theory. Another poster on X joked:

ain’t no way she just played i did something bad without announcing anything😭😭 that’s why she’s my favorite person ever THAT’S HILARIOUS pic.twitter.com/pIrRVcCz1cAugust 17, 2024

Some Swifties straight-up felt like Taylor Swift did them dirty, because she definitely knew everyone was waiting for that specific song to be played. Another fans posted :

Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Taylor playing I Did Something Bad and not announcing rep tv. pic.twitter.com/i4J7cmIvXCAugust 17, 2024

The good thing about a Taylor Swift conspiracy theory, though, is that even when one gets disproven, there are plenty more to fall back on. We may not have gotten the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement with “I Did Something Bad,” but there were plenty of signs it might still be coming very soon — including how she started trolling Kanye West rather than Kim Kardashian recently.

Another thing to watch: August 18, 2017, was when Swift famously blacked out her social media accounts ahead of the Reputation release, so you know people like this X user are keeping an eye on all things Taylor today:

TOMORROW IS THE ANNIVERSARY OF WHEN TAYLOR BLACKED OUT HER SOCIAL MEDIA BEFORE REPUTATION AND SHE ALSO SANG I DID SOMETHING BAD TODAY??!!! pic.twitter.com/af2GheLwf4August 17, 2024

What’s more, two times during that August 17 concert Taylor Swift appeared to make a snake motion with her hand, as you can see below , which excited Swifties even further:

taylor did the snake gesture twice!!! and one of them was during CAUSE YOU GOT TIRED OF MY SCHEMING!!!! pic.twitter.com/s3u5yzEs9BAugust 18, 2024

Is she teasing or is she trolling? At this point, there’s really no telling! Yet another potential clue came during the Red era before she gifted her “22” hat to one lucky concertgoer. Where she typically flashes a “22” with her fingers as she sings the lyrics, on August 17 she made a “20” instead, leading fans to believe that the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement might be coming on August 20 — her final night in London.