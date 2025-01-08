Feels Like We Are Officially In The Era Of Taylor Swift Engagement Trolling As Travis Kelce Talks Best Time For Wedding Season

In an era where it feels like anytime Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship comes up, engagement and wedding rumors arise too, it’s always wild when Kelce makes a comment about marriage in general or when Swift sings an extra romantic surprise song mashup. The couple has been together for over a year now, and it feels like they might be “End Game,” therefore, the speculation surrounding whether they'll get engaged is always high. So, yeah, it feels like we’ve entered a new chapter of engagement trolling as the Kansas City Chiefs player spoke about which season is the best for weddings.

During the Hights Hotline segment of New Heights , the Kelce brothers were asked by a caller named William what their opinions were on fall weddings. He explained that his girlfriend had asked him if he’d be down to tie the knot during autumn, and he said he’d probably be at a football game. In response, Travis said:

I actually don’t know people who have gotten married in the fall, because all the weddings I’ve been to and all my friends do it in the summer, I guess.

Now, the Kelces both have valid reasons to avoid a fall wedding, because that is the start of the NFL season. Trying to squeeze in a big personal event amid a bunch of professional obligations would be hard. However, this caller isn’t a player, he’s a fan. So, they both spoke about how he and his partner should really assess their priorities to figure this day out.

To that point, Travis noted that he agreed with his brother’s comment about the couple not being on the same page, saying:

I think Jason is pretty spot on with you guys got to be more in sync on things. You have to be willing to find a weekend where the team isn’t playing anybody good, maybe. Also, if you really do have a problem with that, it’s in her best interest to not have it in the fall so she knows you’re invested in the anniversary every time it comes around. I think you guys should duke that out, I don’t think we have any say on what you should be doing here.

However, the tight end also reiterated that he thinks fall weddings are uncommon. So, my guess is that if he and Taylor Swift do get married someday, based on these comments, they likely wouldn’t choose to make it an autumn wedding:

I mean, I’ve seen weddings in fucking February, I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall, so I’m not sure if the fall is a good wedding season.

As I mentioned, the football player is always super busy during the fall and Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects consistently come out during that season too. If they were to actually get married, odds are they’d pick a time of year when they both aren’t so busy – like the spring or summer.

Meanwhile, Jason was more blunt with his comments. He noted that if a football game is more important than his wedding there are “bigger issues” at play. The ESPN host also said “weddings” and “not arguing with your wife” are both “more important than football.”

However, Travis had a bit more sympathy for the caller, even using a funny Ted Lasso quote , “Football is life,” to end the conversation on a light note.

Overall, this was a funny conversation that had nothing to do with Travis and Swift’s relationship. However, in the last month alone, there have been engagement rumors where people thought the pop star edited a ring out of a photo, speculation from other NFL players about the odds of them getting engaged sometime soon, and rumors about Swift allegedly moving to Nashville to be closer to her boyfriend. Therefore, when one of them directly comments about marriage, even when it’s unrelated to them, the internet finds a way to relate it back to the power couple.

Let me make this clear, as of right now, a wedding is not in the cards for Kelce and Swift, even though there’s certainly a lot of speculation about it. However, now we do know Travis’ thoughts on a fall wedding, and he gave some sound advice on how to handle finding a date for this big day too!