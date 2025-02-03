Taylor Swift’s ‘T’ Look Seemed Like A Nod To Travis Kelce But Grammys Viewers Think It Had Even Deeper Meaning

It goes without saying that people have been obsessed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship since they started dating over a year ago, and a big reason for that is because both of these superstars are at the top of their games. In fact, Swift walked the red carpet solo at Sunday’s Grammy Awards because Kelce is in New Orleans getting ready for the Super Bowl. Many thought Swift’s Grammys fashion was a nod to “the guy on the Chiefs,” as she sported a red dress and “T” charm, but some Swifties are saying the look has an even deeper meaning.

Taylor Swift may not have taken home one of the hand-crafted Grammy trophies from the award ceremony that aired February 2 on the 2025 TV schedule , but she seemed to have a blast all the same and even presented Beyoncé with the trophy for Best Country Album. She looked fabulous doing it, too, wearing a red Vivienne Westwood mini dress that showed off legs for days. A tiny “T” charm could be seen draping her left thigh, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift never does anything “just because,” and she has been known to use her outfits to drop easter eggs or hints about upcoming projects for Swifties to be excited about . It’s easy enough to deduce that she chose red in Travis Kelce’s honor, as his Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to make NFL history this weekend by winning their third-straight Super Bowl. But Swifties think the charm adds even more meaning.

The “T” could obviously stand for either “Travis” or “Taylor,” but fans were definitely thinking it was the former, thanks to a specific lyric from The Tortured Poets Department. “Guilty As Sin?” features the lyric, “What if he's written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh only in my mind?” This X (Twitter) user is one of many thinking Taylor Swift did, indeed, allow the tight end to claim that body part, writing:

You KNOW Travis saw this dress and basically wrote mine on her upper thigh with that T.

Others agreed, posting:

This is what Taylor meant when she said “What if he's written 'mine' on my upper thigh” – LoverLondonGirl

– LoverLondonGirl What if he’s written mine on my upper thigh?!?!? T AS IN TRAVIS?!?? Guilty as Sin STANS RISE UP! – AEHATT

– AEHATT No more initial on a chain around her neck but an initial around her upper thigh 🥺😩 – chanchojam

Speaking of jewelry showing up in unexpected places, Taylor Swift’s friend (and now fellow Grammy winner) Sabrina Carpenter looked quite fantastic herself as she brought back the butt necklace in a baby blue gown that was giving Old Hollywood glam.

Taylor Swift’s 2024 Grammy wins not only got us the announcement of The Tortured Poets Department at last year’s ceremony, but they also led nicely into Travis Kelce’s second-straight Super Bowl win. Hopefully for the Chiefs fans out there, Swift leaving the awards show empty-handed isn’t a sign that the football team will follow suit. How much power does this upper thigh charm wield? We’ll have to watch Kansas City take on the Philadelphia Eagles to find out.