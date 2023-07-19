Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Reveals How He Feels About Fans Wanting Roy, Keeley And Jamie To Be A Throuple

Spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso are ahead. If you haven’t watched the 2023 TV schedule hit, you can stream every episode with an Apple TV+ subscription .

There’s no denying it, when it comes to Roy, Keeley and Jamie the chemistry is real. Whether it’s the romance between Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple’s characters or the bromance between AFC Richmond’s player-turned-coach and Phil Dunster’s star footballer, in Season 3 of Ted Lasso there’s a lot of love between the three characters. So, obviously, some folks have strong feelings about the three characters taking it a step further and becoming a throuple, and of course Goldstein has thoughts on the matter too.

These three characters on Ted Lasso have a complex history. In the beginning, Keeley was dating Jamie, and Jamie and Roy hated each other. Then Keeley and Roy were together, and Roy and Jamie still hated each other. In Season 3 things changed a bit because Keeley wasn’t with either of the boys, and Jamie and Roy's friendship really began to blossom. Don’t get it twisted though, Juno Temple’s character still had a lot of love for the football players, and they also adore her. So, with all that love in mind, some fans want all three characters to be romantically involved, and while speaking with EW, Brett Goldstein shared his thoughts on the matter:

Listen, the other beauty of a TV show and ending where you end it is, we didn't end their stories. We didn't end Roy and Keeley. And for me — and it's how I feel about Twin Peaks, how I feel about shows that I love — I like the fact that some things aren't resolved so that I can dream what I wanna dream. Now, in my dream, there's a lot of Roy and Keeley, and there's a lot of Roy, Keeley, and Jamie. [Laughs] And a throuple is absolutely fine with me. In my dream version, if it's a throuple, it's mostly Roy and Keeley but Jamie joins in occasionally. You know what I mean? [Laughs] It's not completely equal.

I love that Brett Goldstein is on board for a Roy, Keeley, Jamie throuple. He also makes a valid point about Ted Lasso’s Season 3 finale , noting that it was open ended, and when it comes to the characters’ futures fans can imagine whatever they’d like. Honestly, I think I’m with the Emmy winner on this one, and I’m totally down for his “dream” to get depicted on screen if the show returns for a Season 4.

Part of the reason I'm so here for this idea is that it’s no secret Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein are besties in real life, and they absolutely love working together. The romantic tension is real between these two boys, and honestly it’d be amazing (and hilarious) to see Roy and Jamie together romantically. Take it from the new head coach of AFC Richmond , these two actors have “fucking chemistry,” and we can all see it:

Phil's truly one of my favorite people in the world. Phil and I have been on holidays together — we love each other. We have a fucking great time. But then on camera, I get why people want there to be a throuple 'cause it's undeniable — we've got fucking chemistry. I get it. I feel it. I'm there. We got chemistry. We're either gonna headbutt each other or kiss each other, and we never know what.

It is “undeniable,” and personally I think they should be together. Talk about an epic enemies to lovers story. Plus, with their love for Keeley and her adoration for both of them, why not make it a throuple?

Sadly, it seems like there’s a slim chance of anything happening past Season 3, however, anything is possible. So, while we wait to see if the story of Ted Lasso will continue, you can stream all three installments on Apple TV+ as you dream with Brett Goldstein about a potential throuple between Roy Kent, Keeley Jones and Jamie Tartt.