Ted Lasso Fans Have One Big Complaint About Season 3, But I Think They’re Totally Missing The Point

Minor spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso are ahead.

I know that when Nathan Shelley ripped up the Beleive sign and left AFC Richmond at the end of Season 2 of Ted Lasso it felt like he’d never be redeemed, and he was officially in his villain era. However, while it’s easy to toss the character to the wayside and throw shade, which many have, I think many have lost sight of two of the show’s central themes: acceptance and forgiveness, especially when it comes to Ted Lasso Season 3 . And while these themes are relevant to a lot of storylines including Ted and his ex-wife’s relationship, Jamie and Roy’s friendship, and Issac lashing out at a spectator, it's the central point of Nate's story, however, many fans are not on board with him. And because of that, I think there are many viewers who are missing the point of the series.

In Season 1 of this hit Apple TV+ comedy, Ted Lasso told us to “be curious, not judgemental.” Behind every person, whether they’re good or bad, is a story and a reason as to why they are the way they are. So, even when everything in you is telling you to dislike and hate others, it’s important to still try and meet them where they’re at, and understand what they’re going through. That way everyone can work toward becoming their best selves.

Admittedly, when Nate tore up the Believe sign and left Ted, I was disappointed and incredibly sad. To see a sweet character turn on his team was heartbreaking. However, as the show has proven time and time again, you always have a right to be mad, but, it’s also imperative that we at least try to understand where they’re coming from, and why they’re acting the way they are.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Why The Social Media Reactions About Nate Are Frustrating

The anger toward Nate, not just in the aftermath of Season 2, but throughout Season 3, is unnecessary and frequently shallow, and it shows me that there are people watching this show who aren’t being “curious” and accepting, they’re being flat-out judgemental. Here are a few examples of the posts I’m talking about:

Nate absolutely doesn’t deserve this redemptive arc and I don’t understand what they’re doing on #TedLasso. pic.twitter.com/QbAowcUsGlMay 18, 2023 See more

Others have also noted their disinterest in the kitman-turned-coach’s story, and how they don’t even want Nate to redeem himself . Here are a few examples:

there’s nothing in ted lasso i care less about than nate’s storyline, get that man off my screen -@octoberforeverr

Catching up on Ted Lasso and Nate fucking sucks. I hate him - @healingcari

Why is Ted Lasso STILL asking me to care about Nate? -@BinghamBridget

They keep trying to make me care about Nate. Nate is dead to me. #TedLasso -@djohn90

It’s not that these people are mad at Nate that bothers me, it’s the fact that they aren’t willing to give him a chance or trying to justify their frustration. Ted Lasso has proven, and life in general has proven, that most of the time people are redeemable, and can be forgiven. But, some of Ted Lasso’s viewers really don’t want Nick Mohammed’s character to be redeemed. They won’t even give the guy a chance, completely missing the point of Season 3, which is all about finding the courage and understanding to forgive and accept.

Even on the show, the characters are angry at Nate, Beard literally went to throw axes at a target of the (now former) West Ham coach. However, as Henry, Ted's son, has unintentionally pointed out, you can't lose hope, and in the words of his dad, you need to "believe in believe."

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Why The Things Being Said About Nate Show That Some Don’t Get The Point Of Ted Lasso

While pondering my own opinion on Nathan Shelley, I took a second to think back on the show, and I realized, I didn’t love Rebecca, but she redeemed herself after admitting that she was trying to use Ted. Also, Jamie Tartt was a first-rate jerk for all of Season 1, and some of Season 2, and now Phil Dunster’s character is one of my favorites . So, if these two can not only redeem themselves but become some of the most loved characters on the show, why can’t Nate?

Eventually, we learn why Rebecca and Jamie were acting like they were, for the owner it was her ex-husband who treated her terribly, for the star player it was his abusive father and his expectation of perfection. However, the second these two are given a chance, they prove that they are good people who just needed to be loved. Personally, I’m trying to take the same approach with how I view Nate, and I think Nick Mohammed explained my outlook on the character perfectly, when he tweeted :

Quickest of reminders that #TedLasso is still a work of fiction! But to those demanding I justify Nate’s arc... Has he done enough to redeem himself: no. Does him saying no to Rupert offer hope: yes. But I understand why so many of you are angry. I, personally, remain curious😉❤️

As the actor explained, it’s perfectly reasonable to be upset about what Nate did. I know I am. However, it’s important to recognize the hope that’s been shown for his redemption and at least consider what he’s going through. Every character on this show if fallible, for example, Roy said a flustering thing to Keeley a few weeks ago. However, so long as they recognize where they messed up and work to improve themselves, they shouldn’t be kicked to the curb.

We’ve learned through Jamie and Rebecca's stories that all someone needs to be their best selves is support and love from others. Many fans of Ted Lasso are doing exactly the opposite with Nate, and that makes me sad. So with the final episodes of the hit comedy coming out in the coming weeks, and we start to see how Nate works to redeem himself, let’s all remember this show’s central lesson: Be curious, not judgemental.