As Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Hilariously Celebrated Birthday In A Sumo Wrestling Outfit, Brett Goldstein Gave Her A Sweet Shout Out

When it’s the AFC Richmond owner’s birthday, or the actress who played her’s name day, we must celebrate! So, that means, since Hannah Waddingham’s 49th birthday has come and gone, the internet had to sing its praises for the Ted Lasso star. This online enthusiasm also included the Emmy-winner’s co-star Brett Goldstein as he shared a sweet shout-out about her. Meanwhile, the actress took to social media to post about her special day while wearing a sumo wrestling outfit (yes, you read that correctly).

How Hannah Waddingham Hilariously Celebrated Her Birthday

With her signature charm and goofiness, Waddingham took to Twitter to uniquely celebrate her birthday. Not only was she making a silly face, she was also posing in a sumo wrestler costume for who knows what reason. Basically, what I’m saying is you need to check out this delightful post:

Thanks so much for all the Birthday cheer and love… and bothering to make some really lovely compilations! I’m a happy (old…hungover) girlie! 🥰👏🏻👏🏻🥰 Cheers! #nearlyfiftythenewnearlyforty #sumochic pic.twitter.com/8Bgjd5HSBaJuly 29, 2023 See more

Waddingham’s birthday is July 28, so to show her gratitude for all the folks who sent her kind messages that day, she posted this phenomenally funny image. I’d really love to know why the Rebecca Welton actress was dressed up in this sumo outfit, however, the mystery of it makes it even more hysterical.

While this post is initially quite surprising, looking back at the Game of Thrones alum's interviews -- like the time she told the story about how she and Nick Mohammed might have cost the studio a lot of money -- it’s not all that surprising. She’s super goofy, very expressive and overall full of joy. So, really this feels like the perfect way to bring in 49.

Of course, the comments were also full of love for Hannah Waddingham. However, it was a message over on Instagram from her fellow Ted Lasso cast member Brett Goldstein that made me extra happy.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein Gave His Ted Lasso Co-Star A Sweet Shout Out For Her Special Day

Brett Goldstein adores showing admiration for the cast of one of Apple TV+’s best shows . For example, he showed his love for Phil Dunster and his Emmy nomination when the list dropped. He’s also been very enthusiastic about Ted Lasso as a whole, posting weekly while the show was on to show some appreciation for the episode and the person who wrote it. So, obviously, he was going to wish his TV boss and fellow Emmy winner a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram story message:

Happy birthday to the most talented most brilliant most funny most mostest lady in the land @hannah_waddingham. May your voice be the soundtrack to all our lives. Phwooooooar!

He’s totally right. Waddingham does have a singing voice that should “be the soundtrack to all our lives” (see Season 1, Episode 7 of Ted Lasso for proof), and she’s 100% “brilliant,” “funny,” and the “most mostest.” What I really love about this post is it highlights a few of the actress’s greatest qualities while also showing the genuine love Goldstein has for his Ted Lasso co-star.