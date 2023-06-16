Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster Reveals The Most Challenging Scene He Shot In Season 3 With Brett Goldstein

The third season of Apple TV+’s hit comedy Ted Lasso saw a complete attitude change for the once-cocky and selfish football player Jamie Tartt, portrayed by Phil Dunster. The character, who previously only cared about himself, grew into a team player and became open about his feelings, which is a definite evolution from the first season. While it was clear the actor had a blast playing the footballer, there were challenges to the character's arc too, as Dunster recalled a scene in Season 3 with Brett Goldstein that was particularly difficult, and it doesn't include Jamie teaching Roy how to ride a bike.

Phil Dunster spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the latest season of Ted Lasso, which may or may not be the last of the Apple TV+ series, and Jamie’s development over the three seasons. While Dunster said he’s “pleased” with his character’s evolution, he did reveal that the scene where Jamie cries in front of Roy, which is both a heartbreaking and funny sequence, was particularly hard to shoot. He explained:

I wanted it still to feel like it was honest, otherwise, it’s just a silly bit, which is funny, but it doesn’t really come from somewhere. So I wanted it to feel like he was going through something, that the man was having a proper breakdown of sorts. It’s hard to do so that it feels like it’s with integrity. One of the scenes that I enjoyed the most, other than the bicycle scene with Roy, was with Leanne [Best], who plays my mum, who was so heartbreakingly good.

Having to do a scene that includes so much honesty where it should feel organic is not easy, especially for a character that has gone through a lot in a short amount of time. After being enemies for seasons, Jamie and Roy’s friendship blossomed into a bromance, and the two men reached a place where they really trusted each other. So having that vulnerable moment between the two of them shows how much they both have grown and how close they’ve become. However, filming such an emotionally raw scene like the one in the boot room must have been difficult. Luckily, Dunster did it flawlessly.

It's likely Phil Dunster’s love for Brett Goldstein made their heartfelt scene together a little easier, as he previously spoke about how the Roy Kent actor has impacted his performance and discussed how much he’s helped him with some scenes. The Ted Lasso cast are clearly close with each other, both on-screen and off, so the tight bonds must make some scenes easier to film, however, it also might make things harder. For example, both Dunster and Goldstein have spoken about how much they make each other laugh, so I'd imagine filming a dramatic scene without making jokes must be tough.

Overall, Jamie and Roy's friendship was a real treat to watch, and both actors played their characters brilliantly. Hopefully, if the show continues on in some form, we'll get more from Dunster and Goldstein. However, nothing is confirmed about Ted Lasso beyond Season 3. While the finale gave Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond a perfect sendoff, there’s always the possibility more. Whatever the case may be, it sounds like Phil Dunster’s happy with the way Jamie’s story has been going, and I am too.

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription for your viewing pleasure. Be sure to check out the 2023 TV schedule to see if any other comedies will be able to replace Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso.