Jason Sudeikis And Brett Goldstein Weigh In On Ted Lasso Ending As The Final Whistle Blows

Spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso are ahead. If you haven’t watched the comedy series, you can stream it with an Apple TV+ subscription .

As Ted Lasso’s third, and potentially final, season came to a close it really felt like we said goodbye for good to the AFC Richmond coach . Fans have been lamenting about this story ending, and hypothesizing about ways the Apple TV+ series could continue through a Season 4 or even a spin-off. Meanwhile, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein weighed in on the show’s ending, and how they’re feeling about saying “So Long, Farewell.”

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

What Jason Sudeikis Said About Saying Goodbye To Ted Lasso

On the day Ted Lasso’s finale premiered, Jason Sudeikis sat down with fellow SNL alums Dana Carvey and David Spade to talk about the series on the Fly on the Wall podcast. He explained that the coach's story has come to a close, and addressed the popularity of the show:

This story is done. It sounds like such a political answer, but it's the truth. We only conceived these three, then this thing became this big old thing.

However, while Ted’s story might be over, Sudeikis hasn’t totally turned away from the 2023 TV schedule hit as he opened up about the potential for spin-offs and supplemental material. He said:

Whether it's [a book], whether it's doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries... just to talk through things and the themes and the people who has expressed interest in the show. And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody… Yeah, there's opportunities, I think, for spin-offs.

Well, if I read that correctly it sounds like we all need to do a bit of believing because there’s a chance the story could continue, just maybe not in a conventional way. Maybe we’ll get to actually read Trent Crimm’s book , maybe we’ll see a women’s AFC Richmond team spin-off, and maybe we’ll see Roy lead the men’s team to ultimate victory. Hopefully, the story will continue in some way, because saying goodbye to this team is tough. However, if this is the end, Sudeikis and his team did a lovely job.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein Reflects On How Ted Lasso Changed His Life

The writer/actor paid homage to the series by writing a sentimental Instagram post about Ted Lasso coming to an end. Brett Goldstein posted a series of heartfelt and fun photos from the three seasons of one of Apple TV+ best shows, and he wrote a lengthy caption about how much this experience has meant to him.

Goldstein has been very open about how sad it was to say goodbye to this chapter of Ted Lasso. While he and the cast avoided saying that Season 3 was the final installment, it’s clear that it’s at least a final chapter, and moving on has been emotional, to say the least. The Emmy-winning actor wrote about how he “will miss getting to live in that world,” of Richmond, and continued to thank everyone he’s worked with, explaining:

Ted Lasso changed my life in every conceivable way. I will always feel grateful for it. Thank you to everyone who watched the show and believed and cared about it in ways we could never imagine. And to Jason and Bill and Brendan and special boy Joe Kelly, and all the cast and crew, thank you for everything. I learned so much, I laughed all the time and I made friends for life.

Lots of the Ted Lasso cast have posted in a similar way, noting how much making this show has meant to them, and how emotional it’s been to say goodbye. Many of them have also coyly commented about the future of the show, including Goldstein, who threw some expletives into his answer . Overall, it seems like they were all bummed to say goodbye, but are thrilled about how it ended and all the positive ways it changed their lives.

While we don’t really know if Ted Lasso is over forever, we do know that what we witnessed was an ending, and we were feeling all the feels. It also seems like that’s also how Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein feel.