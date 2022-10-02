How Kanye West Allegedly Feels About A Possible Reconciliation With Kim Kardashian Following Social Media Drama

Kanye West may have just hired his sixth divorce lawyer in the ongoing proceedings to officially end his marriage to Kim Kardashian , but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s moved past the idea of a reconciliation. Around the time the reality star began her relationship with Pete Davidson late last year, Ye had made a number of public comments about trying to bring his family back together. Now that Kardashian has split from the comedian (or, rather, did Davidson dump her ?), does the rapper still see the possibility of a Kimye reunion?

It definitely doesn’t seem like Kanye West would be one to admit defeat, and Hollywood Life reports via a source that the “Heartless” singer is still hopeful of working things out with his estranged wife. The insider said:

Kanye has not given up hope on getting back together with Kim. Kanye understands that things might not happen now, or anytime soon, but he knows they’ll always be in each other’s lives no matter what.

Kanye West previously gave a “holy trinity” of reasons that he and The Kardashians star should get back together. The rapper spoke candidly about his separation in 2021, even pleading in song for his wife to return, as he admitted to past mistakes that included drinking and embarrassing his family by wearing a red MAGA hat on Saturday Night Live and with a presidential run in which he claimed he and Kim Kardashian considered aborting their first pregnancy. He’s been bringing the social media drama again lately, telling his ex he “ will not back down ” when it comes to his children. However, he later claimed to identify with Londoners following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying that he, too, had lost his queen .

For her part, Kim Kardashian has seemingly shown no signs of wanting to reconcile. In fact, a source claimed she had been worried that her breakup with Pete Davidson would be misconstrued as a chance to make up with her. Hollywood Life’s source said Ye does acknowledge that things have changed between the couple, saying:

However, it’s just not the same as things used to be. He’s mentioned a few times that the saying ‘you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone’ is so true because he admittedly took Kim for granted at times.

While such a realization might sometimes lead to a couple being able to work past their differences, the SKIMS founder said she doesn’t see herself dating anyone right now, and despite past comments about possibly looking for love with a doctor or attorney , Kim Kardashian said she’s “just not ready” to get back out there following her public breakups with Ye and Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, after six years of marriage to the rapper and fashion icon. The couple share four children — North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3) — and their shared custody agreement has been an issue that Kanye West has publicly discussed several times via Instagram post.