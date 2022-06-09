After Rumors Claim Kanye West Broke Up With His Latest Girlfriend, Chaney Jones Has Responded

Kanye West has been pretty quiet lately after ending his social media feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. His Instagram page has remained mostly empty, and there certainly haven’t been the same kinds of threats, accusations and complaints that peppered the headlines a few months ago. While the rapper has been “working on himself,” he’s also been dating model Chaney Jones, reportedly since February, and she drew immediate attention from fans believing there to be a resemblance between her and Kardashian . Rumors started to swirl over the weekend that the two had split , and now Jones has responded by disputing those claims.

Ye’s relationship status was called into question this weekend when he was pictured seeing Top Gun: Maverick with a woman whom media outlets have identified as model Monica Corgan. Chaney Jones, meanwhile, wiped her Instagram , leaving just a couple of posts that inspired further speculation. After TMZ reportedly confirmed the breakup, Jones clapped back (per Page Six ) in the comments of the post:

Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship. Have some respect, it’s his birthday.

Kanye West celebrated his 45th birthday on June 8, and Chaney Jones paid tribute to the fashion icon with a montage of photos of the couple on her Instagram Stories with the words, “Happy birthday baby 🖤 I love youuuuu.” She also posted another video of the two of them in the car, laughing at the filter she was using.

(Image credit: Instagram)

TMZ reported that the couple started having issues after returning from their vacation to Japan — the same trip that caused Kanye West to miss his youngest child’s Incredible Hulk-themed birthday party . The site didn’t report who did the supposed breaking up, but the timing of the split, if indeed legit, would be a bit surprising, given that Chaney Jones just recently was photographed with a new tattoo that appears to be “Ye” inked on her wrist.

Ye started dating Chaney Jones after splitting with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. Back in February, Fox also disputed breakup rumors after she wiped her own Instagram account of photos of herself with the rapper. She had reportedly packed up her old life to be with Kanye, and resented those who thought she was clout-chasing . A few weeks after the denial, however, she addressed the former romance as not “sustainable,” saying it was too hard to fit his “really big personality” into her already full life.

We’ll have to wait to see if Chaney Jones really is still with the Donda rapper, or if Ye is starting to hang out with someone new. Kanye West is reportedly focused on himself and his kids right now as he works to be “a better human and a better dad.”