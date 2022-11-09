Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox Claims Dating The Rapper Hurt Her Career In One Key Way

Kanye West tried for some time to reconcile with ex-wife Kim Kardashian after she filed for divorce from him after six years of marriage. However, during that span, the rapper actually dated a number of women, including Julia Fox. The social media maven was candid about her relationship with West while it was happening and, since their breakup, she’s shared further details on what it was like being with him. And in her latest musing on the whirlwind romance, the star claimed that it hurt her career in one key way.

Julia Fox seemed to enjoy her relationship with Kanye West, which reportedly began around January 2022 and ended by February. During that time, Fox received lavish gifts from the Grammy winner, including a completely new wardrobe. West and the Uncut Gems alum were also spotted taking in some pretty sweet (and expensive-looking) date nights during their time together. However, she now asserts that her being with the rapper has affected the number of acting roles she’s received as of late:

After the big relationship and all the things that followed, I definitely felt like, ‘Oh, I feel a shift in the acting way,’ not in a good way. I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. … That was something that I noticed. And I was like, ‘OK, this is weird.’ There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.

While it can’t be said for sure whether or not the actress is losing roles due to her past connection to Ye, she did, as mentioned, experience a significant uptick in fame due to the romance. One could argue that before she started dating the “I’ll Fly Away” performer, she was simply known as the actress who starred in Adam Sandler’s critically acclaimed 2019 dramedy. The 32-year-old starlet has since parlayed that into a career as a social media influencer and podcasting personality. To that end, even though she apparently doesn’t have as many acting gigs on the horizon, it sounds like she still has plenty on her plate, per her comments on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata (opens in new tab) podcast:

I’m so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m also really not stressing. I really don’t care, because I know I just have to trust the process.

Based on past sentiments she’s shared, dating Kanye West was also a process. She’s since revealed that shortly after they began dating, West had her clothes boxed up in order to make way for new threads. As the No Sudden Move star put it, she was essentially “packing up” her old life to be with Ye . She also received backlash around that time, with some claiming that she was only dating West for fame , and she was quick to shut down those assumptions.