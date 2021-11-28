Kanye West Admits To Past Mistakes With Kim Kardashian And Shares Desire To Get His Family ‘Back Together’

Over the past year, Kim Kardashian has steadily been turning over a new leaf. She filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, after nearly seven years of marriage and four kids together in February. She’s casually joking about her life problems. And more recently, she has seemingly gotten back into the dating scene with SNL alum Pete Davidson. While Kardashian has apparently moved on, West is lamenting the past, as he admits to several mistakes concerning his ex-wife and shares his desire to getting their family “back together.”

On Instagram, the “Flashing Lights” rapper offered a “Thanksgiving prayer” in his typical grandiose fashion. Choirs, dressed in monochromatic garb, sing in an underground cavern of sorts, while the musician narrates his life of late. Surprisingly, one of the first things West reveals is how he himself figures into getting his family back together post-divorce, saying:

All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.

Previously, Kanye West had been very frank in the media that he hasn’t even seen the so-called divorce paperwork but wishes to "change the narrative" about who he is. In his prayer, he has seemingly decided to attempt to do so by listing, one by one, his failures to the public. And it’s extensive. He admits to not only a problem with alcohol but also an issue with handling his bipolar medication for his manic episodes. He shared:

I would drink to take the stress away and knock the edge off. Drinking affected my health and the health of people around me because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it. … I went into a manic episode in 2016, and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then, I went on and off the medication, which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.

2016 was indeed a markedly chaotic year for him. He was in and out of hospitals and walking off the stage to his own shows. The notoriously outspoken rapper was also very direct about his political beliefs. He even wore the red “Make America Great Again” hat whilst hosting SNL that year, in an effort to support Donald Trump’s bid for president. However, Kim Kardashian apparently had issues with her husband’s behavior, which were previously unknown. The Donda curator said in his video:

Good Lord my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance, and that was hard for our marriage. Then, I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one, and thank God only, press conference.

The press conference in question took place in South Carolina last summer. While pursuing the presidential nomination himself, Kanye West famously broke down over how he and Kim Kardashian apparently almost had an abortion for their now-8-year-old daughter, North. Fans would later witness the fallout in their marriage on Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ final season, as Kim was seen scrambling from trying to get ahold of West or breaking down in tears over an argument they had.

Continuing on in the Thanksgiving prayer, the fashion mogul listed a ton of other regrets. He claimed he had an “overbearing” ego. And the previously vocal Christian stated that his “self-righteous Christian behavior” didn’t automatically make him a “better person” like he thought. The Grammy Award winner also evidently regrets how he has handled his finances in the past, saying that the culmination of mistakes was like a “Molotov cocktail” aimed at anyone who “disagreed” with him. See his full video here:

Kim Kardashian herself joked during her own SNL monologue last month that though Kanye West is a “genius,” the problem is his “personality.” Perhaps West took it to heart, prompting this Thanksgiving prayer. The only question is, will it work to save their marriage?