Kourtney Kardashian Was Advised To Drink Travis Barker's Semen To Help With Fertility Issues

There are a lot of emotions involved when a couple is struggling to have a baby. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been open about their fertility issues , with their journey being chronicled for Hulu subscribers through the family’s new reality show The Kardashians. Even though there has certainly been disappointment and heartache regarding some of their unsuccessful attempts, it sounds like the couple known for their PDA is still having some fun while...staying hydrated? In the latest episode, Kourtney revealed she was advised to drink her new husband ’s semen multiple times a week to help them conceive.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem willing to go to any lengths to expand their blended family, and after another attempt at egg retrieval was unsuccessful, the couple decided to try a Panchakarma cleanse, in which they abstain from sex, alcohol, caffeine, and exercise to try to rid their bodies of the toxins deep inside their tissue. When speaking to the Ayurvedic expert helping them with the cleanse in Episode 7 of the Hulu (opens in new tab) show, “Where I’ve Been and Where I Wanna Go,” the oldest Kardashian sister shared the previous advice they’d gotten from their doctor regarding her thyroid levels:

I can't remember what he said, if it was low or high, but he told us to, um, well he told me that the thing that would help it was drinking his cum, like, four times a week.

Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t keep from laughing as she divulged her doctor’s recommendation to the cleanse expert, who smiled as she took down that note. Travis Barker, meanwhile, laughed as well, kissing Kourtney on the shoulder and adding:

I love this doctor.

I guess so! Unfortunately it seems those tactics haven’t proven effective yet, and if they ever resorted to the Panchakarma cleanse, they certainly had to table the semen-drinking advice for now, considering its sex restrictions. And you better believe they explored every loophole in the cleanse's no-sex clause, they just couldn't use the loophole for anything. The Blink 182 drummer revealed during a family dinner at Kim Kardashian’s house that, “You can’t orgasm at all.” Kourtney Kardashian added that they’d definitely asked:

Because we were like, ‘What about oral sex? What about hands? What about feet? What about anything?’

I mean, props for getting all the necessary information! The expert explained in the episode that cutting out sex and exercise was about the changes in metabolism that those activities cause in the body.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian held a third wedding ceremony in Italy on May 22. They first held a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas following the drummer’s performance at the Grammy Awards, but without a marriage license, the union was not legal. They took care of that a couple of weeks before their Italy trip, as they exchanged vows in a small courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara with just Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’ father present.

They are trying to add to their family, which already includes six children. (Where’s our Brady Bunch reboot?!?) Kourtney Kardashian shares Mason (12), Penelope (9) and Reign (7) with Scott Disick (who in the end was not invited to the Italian nuptials ), and Travis Barker shares Landon (18) and Alabama (16) with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdaughter Atiana (23), who Moakler shares with Oscar de la Hoya.