No Big Deal, Just The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri Keeping The Ireland Jokes Alive By Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day With A Photo Of Her And Paul Mescal

Ayo Edebiri has had quite the year and is one of the buzziest Black comic actresses taking over Hollywood. She has accepted a number of awards for her performance on FX's The Bear and made a splash in the summer raunchy comedy Bottoms. The actress seems to be having a blast with her newfound career success and was hilarious amid the awards circuit. She spent a lot of time playing into the running Ireland bit that has permeated the Internet, where she has doubled down on jokingly pretending to be Irish. And the gag continued this St. Patrick’s Day, when she posted a picture celebrating with actual Irish actor Paul Mescal. No big deal, right?

As a rising star herself, it’s no surprise that Ayo Edebiri would be spending time with other big up-and-coming Hollywood celebs. She has been spotted hanging out with Paul Mescal a number of times, and the Aftersun actor even revealed he wanted to do a rom-com with Edebiri . Their bond is adorable, and they seem to have a good time together. Even though Mescal's growing number of movie and TV projects keeps him busy, this friendship seems to be going strong. Edebiri posted a photo of the two seemingly spending St. Patrick’s Day together. You can see the post from her Instagram story below:

(Image credit: Ayo Edebiri's Instagram Story)

This photo is absolutely adorable. Both are smiling big and laughing like someone just told a great joke. They're also sitting on cool stone steps that remind me of some European architecture. Maybe the actors actually went to Ireland to celebrate a festive St. Patrick’s Day. Though they aren’t wearing green, so maybe this photo was taken a while ago and the Theater Camp actress wanted to celebrate the day by highlighting one of the very best Irish actors. Regardless, they're too cute, and I’d love to see more pics from this outing.

Not only do I love this duo, but I'm living for Ayo Edebiri continuing to play into the long-running bit, in which she asserted her deep connection to Ireland. It all started last year when the comical actress jokingly claimed in an interview with Letterboxd that she played Jenny the Donkey in Banshees of Inisherin, which ends with the adorable creature meeting a grim fate. During the interview, she hilariously goes in and out of an Irish accent and asserts that she's also Irish, which she is not. The Internet latched onto this as, every time the success of Irish actors like Cillian Murphy or Barry Keoghan are mentioned online, people make sure to include Edebiri in the conversation.

This bit all seemed to come to a head when she thanked the country of Ireland when accepting her Critics' Choice Award for The Bear. Actual publications from Ireland congratulated the actress as well, even calling her one of their own. The star is actually from Dorchester, Massachusetts, a neighborhood outside of Boston. That city is actually known for its deep connections to Ireland and its many Irish-American residents, so maybe he acclaimed actress isn’t too far off. She hangs out with Paul Mescal and has street cred with the country, so I think this should make her an honorary Irish citizen. Regardless, I love this bit and, hopefully, an Ireland-set rom-com with Paul Mescal is the next project added to Ayo Edebiri’s already prolific filmography . Fingers crossed.