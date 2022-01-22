The Fatal Attraction TV Remake Has Revealed Who's Taking Over Michael Douglas' Role

It’s pretty obvious at this point that Hollywood is in a revival and reboot phase (I mean we're not getting an Aristocats remake.) Whether you love a good remake or hate dislike this phase like Harry Potter's Chris Columbus , you’ve got to admit that some pretty sweet content has come from it, like the Dune remake and the newest film in the Scream franchise. The next classic to get a makeover is Michael Douglas’ Fatal Attraction, and the remake has now cast the actor taking over his role of Dan Gallagher.

Lizzy Caplan, who you may know from Castle Rock or a number of other series, is taking over as leading lady in Fatal Attraction as Glenn Close’s original character Alex . Now, according to Deadline , Caplan will be joined by Joshua Jackson, who will take over Michael Douglas’ classic character in the remake of the psychological thriller.

The actor is known for his roles in The Affair (pretty on point for his newest project) and, more recently, the titular character in Dr. Death. He also had a pretty substantial career in the ‘90s and early 2000’s, having been in all three The Mighty Ducks films and playing a main character in the teen drama series Dawson’s Creek.

Both Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson have pretty extensive experience with TV series, which will come in handy for Fatal Attraction, as it'll be a long-form retelling of the age-old relationship-gone-wrong story. The series has been picked up by Paramount Plus, as the rights to the original Michael Douglas film lie with its parent studio.

The small-screen adaptation is just one of the classic film properties getting rebooted into a series for Paramount, as Grease, The Italian Job, and a number of others are reportedly in the process of getting their own spinoffs on the streaming platform.

Paramount Plus has really stepped up in the streaming game since its rebranding, making itself a cost effective option for customers looking for a bounty of both classic and original content. With the creation of new series based on classic movies they already have the rights to, the company is continuing to entice customers into either keeping or adding a Paramount Plus subscription. This will be especially invaluable, considering there are so many other streaming platforms customers are juggling already, some of which are continuing to raise prices.

Joshua Jackson is a pretty solid pick for Dan Gallagher, especially since the added length of a series order could give us more background and personality for the character. Jackson loosely resembles a young Michael Douglas, and I can see him stepping into his shoes, but the vibe he gives in Dr. Death is what has me sold on the casting choice. The darker personality he plays in the Peacock series will translate well to the angry and violent tendencies of Gallagher.

His co-star, Lizzy Caplan, is also beautifully cast. While she may not resemble Glenn Close as much as her co-star resembles his counterpart, we’ve definitely seen unlikely look-a-likes turn out way better than expected. (Looking at you, Pam & Tommy.) Plus, Caplan has played mentally unstable characters before, such as in Castle Rock. All in all, she has me thinking she's pretty perfect for the obsessive role of Alex.

With both leads cast to seeming perfection for Paramount Plus’ Fatal Attraction series, I can’t help but get excited for it. The show is in pre-production right now, with casting just getting started, so there’s really no telling when we can expect a the season to air. One thing that can be said, though, is that it sounds like we have plenty to look forward to from Paramount Plus for the next couple years, at least.