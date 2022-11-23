The Hip Hop Nutcracker: What To Know About The Disney+ Original

The Nutcracker is one of the most well-known and beloved ballets in the history of the art-form, and also one that has been adapted time and time again since its debut more than a century ago. Over the years, Disney has released two of those adaptations, first as a segment in 1940’s animated feature Fantasia, and then in 2018, a live-action version called The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which further expanded the timeless story. And now, Disney is doing it all over again, only this time it’s a complete reimagining of the classic production.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, which takes the story out of a fantastical mansion and onto the streets of New York City, will soon come to Disney+ as an exclusive special. Here are a few quick things to know about the upcoming special, including how to watch it, who is set to appear, and other details about the upcoming holiday event.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker Premieres November 25th On Disney+.

The highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special isn't the only exclusive title that will be new to anyone with a Disney+ subscription on Friday, November 25th, as The Hip Hop Nutcracker is also set to premiere the day after Thanksgiving. By the time you wake up from your turkey-infused slumber, you will able to jump into the wild world of this high-intensity experience.

A Reimagining Of The Nutcracker Set In New York City

Much like the traditional version of The Nutcracker, Disney+’s The Hip Hop Nutcracker will tell the story of young woman transported to a magical world during a festive party, but there are some major changes to the production. Disney has announced that the upcoming special will take place in New York City instead of a palatial estate, and will carry on during a New Year’s Eve block party, as opposed to Christmas Eve gathering.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker Cast Includes Caché Melvin, Du-Shant ‘Fik-shun’ Stegall And Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

When The Hip Hop Nutcracker premieres on Disney+, it will feature a talented cast of actors and dancers who will bring Nikki Parsons’ reimagining of the classic to life. Caché Melvin has been tapped to take on the role of Maria-Clara, a young woman who goes on an epic holiday journey that she hopes will bring her parents (Stephen ’tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker Boss) back together. Guiding her on this imaginative and transformative journey is the Nutcracker (Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall), who is brought to life by central heroine.

Comfort Fedoke, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Kurtis Blow are also set to be featured.

Run-DMC’s Rev Run Provides Narration

Rev Run, of Run-DMC fame, is one of the most recognizable figures in the history of hip hop and American pop culture as a whole, and continues to succeed in just about everything he sets his sights on, including various reality shows. The iconic rapper, DJ, producer, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee can add another item to his list of accomplishments with his appearance as the narrator in The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

Based On The Stage Production Of The Same Name

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is just now coming to Disney+, but a stage production of the same name has been a sensation for the past decade. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, the long-running musical sensation has long combined elements of the original ballet and added a modern modern spin to it with new music, dancing, and style.

‘Tradition With A Twist’ On Full Display In The Hip Hop Nutcracker Trailer

In the weeks leading up to the streaming debut of The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Disney+ released a brief trailer showcasing the music, dancing, and stars of the upcoming exclusive special showcasing the “tradition with a twist” that will be on display.

Combining Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” with hip hop stylings, the remix of the classic at the center of the trailer creates a blend of old-fashioned and the new school, which honestly sounds like a match made in music heaven.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker will debut on Disney+ on November 25th, making it just one of the great titles coming to the streaming platform before the end of the 2022 TV schedule.