The Kardashians’ Chiropractor Came Up In A Recent Episode, But Thanks To His Prison Sentence He Won't Be Making House Calls Anytime Soon

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family members have often featured professionals of different natures on their reality shows, including mediums, plastic surgeons and other doctors. In a Season 4 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé connected Scott Disick with her chiropractor to try to help him find some relief from the pain he was still suffering from the August 2022 car wreck he was involved in. However, anybody who might have seen the episode and wanted to make an appointment with Patrick Khaziran are out of luck, as he is currently serving a 30-month prison sentence for insurance fraud.

In February, “Dr. Pat” was convicted of defrauding the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan, Page Six reports, after generating dozens of fraudulent invoices for more than 20 pro basketball players and billing their insurance. The 41-year-old doctor is now serving a 2.5-year sentence at a medium-security facility in Santa Barbara.

In The Kardashians episode “A Step in the Right Direction,” which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription , Khloé Kardashian had high praise for Patrick Khaziran, calling him “amazing” and noting that her ex Tristan Thompson was a regular customer. She herself apparently called on the doctor for her own back issues, as she told Scott Disick:

When I slipped three discs in my back, Dr. Pat got them back in there. You don’t have to do a surgery. Who wants a surgery?

It didn’t seem like Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend got what he needed from Dr. Pat anyway, as in the following episode, “London Here We Come,” Scott Disick said physical therapy wasn’t really helping his back and he probably would need surgery after all.

These Season 4 episodes were filmed back in February and March 2023, presumably right before Patrick Khaziran’s conviction.

The scheme that the chiropractor was found guilty of being involved in occurred between 2016 and 2019, during which Dr. Pat conspired with former NBA player Terrence Williams and former Utah Jazz assistant coach Keyon Dooling, as well as at least 18 other former players to defraud the NBA Players’ Plan. Williams was sentenced in August to 10 years for conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Dooling, like Khaziran, received a 30-month sentence, and most of the other players received “time served” sentences or probation.

The Kardashians aren’t the only ones who lost their chiropractor in the process, though. Patrick Khaziran had a long list of celebrity clients, many of whom can be seen on his Instagram account , including Kevin Hart, Logan Paul and Diddy.

Hopefully Scott Disick, who returned to The Kardashians in Season 3, has been able to find relief one way or another from the back pain he was still struggling with months after his scary car accident. The father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three oldest children was reportedly driving his Lamborghini in the gated community The Oaks last August, when he crashed into a stone mailbox and flipped. No one else was involved in the crash, and alcohol was not suspected to be a factor. Disick reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene, as he sustained only a cut on the head.