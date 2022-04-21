The Kardashians Reveals Kim's SNL Monologue Cut Out Some Wild Jokes About Tristan Thompson And R. Kelly

So far, The Kardashians has given viewers a lot of insight into Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live appearance. From learning more about her Met Gala run-in with Pete Davidson to Kanye West’s involvement to Debra Messing throwing shade , it’s been fun to get a first-hand account of everything that went down before the reality star went live from New York. One of her biggest tasks was writing her first hosting monologue, and in the latest episode of the Hulu series, “Did Somebody Tape That?,” the SKIMS founder received some help with the final draft — and viewers were privy to some of the zingers that didn’t make it, including barbs aimed at Tristan Thompson and R. Kelly.

Comedian Amy Schumer was on hand to advise Kim Kardashian on her monologue ahead of Saturday Night Live, and although the reality star went into the meeting confident with her jokes, the comedian must have helped her make some cuts, because there were a few burns in the episode that viewers didn’t hear when Kardashian took the New York stage last October. Tristan Thompson — and Khloé Kardashian by extension — was the target of one of them, as Kim read to Schumer:

Oh Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big, it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces.

Amy Schumer responded, “Oh shit,” to that one, though it’s not explained why that joke didn’t make it to air. It’s not like Kim Kardashian pulled too many punches when it came to roasting her famous family. For instance, Schumer approved of the joke calling Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble a gold-digger, and even gave Kim some tips on her delivery. Maybe it was a time issue.

Another quip that didn’t make the cut targeted singer R. Kelly, who just a couple of weeks ahead of Kim Kardashian’s SNL appearance was found guilty of charges including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, racketeering and sex trafficking . Kardashian read to Schumer:

I know I have privilege, but I still struggle. Like most of the things that I wear, it’s really hard to pee. It’s like a whole ordeal. Let’s put it this way, if R. Kelly dressed like me, he may have stayed out of trouble.

Although the joke made the comedian laugh, Schumer said she thought it was too long and didn’t pay off quick enough, and then also advised Kim Kardashian not to include any jokes about her sex tape. Since the monologue will live on in infamy, she questioned whether Kim would want to continue being associated with that topic.

Ultimately, however, Kim chose to keep the sex tape joke in, saying she wanted to take her power back on the issue, which had reared its head again on The Kardashians when an ad for it popped up on her son’s tablet. Speaking of Tristan’s side pieces, while Kim was focused on figuring out how to “ burn them all to the fucking ground ,” fans were busy watching Tristan Thompson’s reaction , and they were convinced he thought the inflammatory information on Saint’s tablet had to do with his infidelity. He's probably as happy as anyone that jokes about his private life were left out of the SNL opening.

It’s interesting to see the process of Kim Kardashian writing her Saturday Night Live monologue, especially to hear the jokes that didn’t make the cut. It seems like we’ll get even more SNL inside info in next week’s episode, as the title is “Live From New York.” Maybe Lorne Michaels will be inspired to film other hosts' monologue-crafting sessions to give fans even more insight into that process.