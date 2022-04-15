Pete Davidson Tried To Give Kim Kardashian His Number Before Their Assumed Meet-Cute On SNL, But Kim Amusingly Details Why It Didn't Work Out
Viewers who tuned in to Kim Kardashian’s guest hosting spot on Saturday Night Live last October witnessed what we didn’t even know at the time were the sparks of new love. Pete Davidson kissed the reality TV star on Aladdin’s magic carpet, and it really has been a whole new world ever since. As cute as that supposed meet-cute was, though, Kardashian has now revealed that wasn’t actually the first time she met her now-boyfriend, and in fact, he even failed the first time he tried to give her his number!
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started making headlines after being spotted together several times following the SNL gig, but it was actually at the Met Gala a few weeks prior that their paths first crossed. As the SKIMS founder mentioned in the premiere of her family’s new show The Kardashians (available with a Hulu subscription), she ran into Davidson at the Met and had expressed her anxiety about going "live from New York" within 30 Rockefeller Plaza. She went into more detail on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, and revealed how the comedian’s first attempt to exchange phone numbers didn’t work out:
It’s interesting to hear that Pete Davidson may have been asking around for Kim Kardashian’s number before meeting her on the NBC sketch show. Chris Rock — who was also involved in one of the sketches that night — said previously that he had a feeling the Meet Cute actor might try to shoot his shot.
There was one pretty significant problem with him trying to get her number that night though — does anyone remember Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit? More like who could forget it, as she went full Batman in head-to-toe black Balenciaga. Kardashian said she tried to explain why she physically couldn’t get his number:
Oh no, Pete Davidson got rejected! Or at least thought he did, but didn't stick around long enough to learn otherwise. He apparently didn’t even reconnect with Kim Kardashian until the night of the taping, and his future girlfriend was left to practice that Aladdin sketch with a stand-in — though I’m sure the stand-in didn’t mind! What if they'd hit it off instead of her and Pete?
Their next meeting obviously went a little smoother. For one thing, her face was visible that time around, and the number exchange must have happened, because it wasn’t long after that they were seen holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! No glove problems that time.
It’s been six months since that fateful night on Saturday Night Live, and the couple seems to be going strong. Pete Davidson accompanied Kim Kardashian to the premiere of The Kardashians, and although he didn’t walk the red carpet with her, he was definitely present for some post-screening Ham and Yeezy pizza!
Although we won’t see the actor on the Hulu series, he’s sure to be a topic of conversation, so tune for new episodes available each Thursday, and also be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what premieres are coming soon.
