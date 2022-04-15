Pete Davidson Tried To Give Kim Kardashian His Number Before Their Assumed Meet-Cute On SNL, But Kim Amusingly Details Why It Didn't Work Out

Viewers who tuned in to Kim Kardashian’s guest hosting spot on Saturday Night Live last October witnessed what we didn’t even know at the time were the sparks of new love. Pete Davidson kissed the reality TV star on Aladdin’s magic carpet , and it really has been a whole new world ever since. As cute as that supposed meet-cute was, though, Kardashian has now revealed that wasn’t actually the first time she met her now-boyfriend, and in fact, he even failed the first time he tried to give her his number!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started making headlines after being spotted together several times following the SNL gig, but it was actually at the Met Gala a few weeks prior that their paths first crossed. As the SKIMS founder mentioned in the premiere of her family’s new show The Kardashians (available with a Hulu subscription), she ran into Davidson at the Met and had expressed her anxiety about going "live from New York" within 30 Rockefeller Plaza. She went into more detail on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, and revealed how the comedian’s first attempt to exchange phone numbers didn’t work out:

That is where we met [on the carpet]. Well, I knew him, and then I saw him at the Met. His story is like, you know, he’d been asking around for my number a little bit and everyone wasn’t really sure, like is she going through a divorce? But he saw me at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL — but it wasn’t announced yet. So, he came up to me and we’re talking about SNL and I was like, ‘They better hurry up and announce it because I will not back out as soon as they announce it, but I’m so nervous. He gave me good advice, but he was like, ‘Hey take my number if you need anything.’

It’s interesting to hear that Pete Davidson may have been asking around for Kim Kardashian’s number before meeting her on the NBC sketch show. Chris Rock — who was also involved in one of the sketches that night — said previously that he had a feeling the Meet Cute actor might try to shoot his shot .

There was one pretty significant problem with him trying to get her number that night though — does anyone remember Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit? More like who could forget it, as she went full Batman in head-to-toe black Balenciaga . Kardashian said she tried to explain why she physically couldn’t get his number:

And I had gloves on! And I couldn’t get in my phone with the gloves, and was like, ‘Oh I have gloves and I can’t…’ He was like, ‘All right cool,’ and he walked away, but I was going to be like, ‘Oh but take mine.’ You know… So we never connected or anything … not even that night [on SNL] we didn’t. He was like the one cast member that didn’t sign off to be filmed. And he wasn’t there until just the day of. So I didn’t see him all week at rehearsals. We met that day. He came and we did one dress rehearsal and then the real thing. The whole time I was rehearsing it was with a stand-in!

Oh no, Pete Davidson got rejected! Or at least thought he did, but didn't stick around long enough to learn otherwise. He apparently didn’t even reconnect with Kim Kardashian until the night of the taping, and his future girlfriend was left to practice that Aladdin sketch with a stand-in — though I’m sure the stand-in didn’t mind! What if they'd hit it off instead of her and Pete?

Their next meeting obviously went a little smoother. For one thing, her face was visible that time around, and the number exchange must have happened, because it wasn’t long after that they were seen holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! No glove problems that time.

It’s been six months since that fateful night on Saturday Night Live, and the couple seems to be going strong . Pete Davidson accompanied Kim Kardashian to the premiere of The Kardashians, and although he didn’t walk the red carpet with her, he was definitely present for some post-screening Ham and Yeezy pizza !